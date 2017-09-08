Erstes Update zu Overcooked: Special Edition sorgt für bessere Framerate
Patch #2 ist bereits geplant ...
Nintendo Switch // Freitag, 08. September 2017 um 16:48 von
Das Entwicklerstudio Team 17 hat für das Nintendo Switch-Game Overcooked: Special Edition das erste Update veröffentlicht. Das Update trägt die Versionsnummer 1.0.1 (Patch 1), ist ab sofort verfügbar und behebt zuallererst die Framerate-Einbrüche im Game. Außerdem wurden die Controllereingaben verbessert. Der vollständige Changelog sieht wie gefolgt aus:
- General improvements to framerate across the entire game
- Improvements to controller input
- HD Rumble no longer activates for all players when Player 1 carries out an action
- A crash triggered after lowering the vibration setting is fixed
- An exploit for chopping in the single-player mode has been removed
- An error in which worktop highlights was missing under certain circumstances is fixed
- A bug causing the timer to cut off when switching between handheld and TV mode has been fixed
Team 17 gibt zudem bekannt, dass man an einen zweiten Patch arbeitet, der ebenfalls die Performance verbessern wird. In naher Zukunft will man weitere Details dazu bekanntgeben. Ein Termin wurde nicht genannt.