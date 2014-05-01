SEGA gibt sein TGS Line Up bekannt
Yakuza, Sonic und Fist of the North Star
Consoles // Freitag, 08. September 2017 um 13:09 von
Wir haben einen weiteren Neuzugang von großen Unternehmen erhalten, die ihr Line Up für die Tokyo Game Show bekannt gegeben haben. Neu im Bunde ist nun auch SEGA, die die bislang bekannten Spiele für die Messe ankündigten. Das Unternehmen wird aber nicht nur mit hauseigenen Titeln vertreten sein.
In Zusammenarbeit mit anderen Entwicklern und Publisher - darunter Electronic Arts und Warner Bros. - wird man noch mehr Spiele präsentieren. Die Liste seht ihr hier.
Sega Titles
A Certain Magical Virtual-On (PS4, PS Vita) – Playable, Stage, Trailer, Goods
Dx2 Shin Megami Tensei: Liberation (iOS, Android) – Playable, Stage, Trailer
Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Future Tone DX (PS4) – Playable, Trailer, Goods
Hokuto ga Gotoku (PS4) – Theater, Trailer, Stage, Photo Spot
Phantasy Star Online 2 (PS4, PS Vita, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Stage, Goods, Photo Spot
Sonic Forces (PS4, XBO, Switch) – Playable, Stage, Trailer, Goods
Yakuza Online (iOS, Android, PC) – Theater
Yakuza: Kiwami 2 (PS4) – Playable, Stage, Trailer, Theater, Goods, Photo Spot
Atlus Titles
Shin Megami Tensei: Deep Strange Journey (3DS) – Playable, Stage, Trailer
5pb. Titles (TGS 2017 Website)
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate (PS4, PS Vita) – Playable, Trailer
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate will be playable on PlayStation 4. Attendees will be allowed seven minutes to play the game and will walk away with an A4-size “Status Seal” as a present for playing.
Steins;Gate Elite (PS4, PS Vita) – Playable, Trailer
Electronic Arts Titles
FIFA 18 (PS4, PS3, XBO, Switch) – Trailer
Need for Speed: Payback (PS4, XBO) – Trailer
The Sims 4 (PS4) – Trailer
Star Wars Battlefront II (PS4, XBO) – Trailer
Nippon Ichi Software Titles
Coven and Labyrinth of Refrain (PS4) – Playable, Trailer
Warner Bros. Titles
LEGO Ninjago The Movie Video Game (PS4, Switch) – Playable, Trailer
Middle-earth: Shadow of War (PS4) – Trailer
