Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen...

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 06. September 2017 um 15:06 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 28.08. - 03.09.2017:

Hardware

Woche vom 28.08.2017 bis 04.09.2017

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2017

Insgesamt

NSWI

50.074

69.654

-19.580

1.578.036

1.578.036

PS4

26.384

24.658

1.726

1.176.186

5.276.849

3DS

26.268

25.210

1.058

1.129.099

23.289.840

VITA

3.975

4.080

-105

253.381

5.696.378

Wii U

116

117

-1

14.905

3.328.113

PS3

85

83

2

19.179

10.468.958

XONE

78

63

15

5.555

80.386


Software

01./00. [PS4] Everybody's Golf (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.08.31} (¥5.900) - 100.719 / NEU
02./02. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 52.320 / 1.056.500 (-4%)
03./00. [3DS] Etrian Mystery Dungeon 2 # (Atlus) {2017.08.31} (¥6.480) - 29.887 / NEU
04./01. [NSW] Monster Hunter Double Cross: Nintendo Switch Ver. # (Capcom) {2017.08.25} (¥5.800) - 27.120 / 111.396 (-68%)
05./03. [3DS] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age # (Square Enix) {2017.07.29} (¥5.980) - 22.846 / 1.693.913 (-24%)
06./00. [PS4] Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon # (Koei Tecmo) {2017.08.31} (¥7.300) - 18.207 / NEU
07./04. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age # (Square Enix) {2017.07.29} (¥8.980) - 14.053 / 1.328.455 (-38%)
08./07. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 12.474 / 672.688 (-9%)
09./06. [3DS] The Snack World: TreJarers (Level 5) {2017.08.10} (¥4.800) - 10.098 / 148.070 (-32%)
10./00. [PS4] Resident Evil: Revelations (Capcom) {2017.08.31} (¥2.990) - 9.260 / NEU
11./00. [PSV] Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon # (Koei Tecmo) {2017.08.31} (¥6.300) - 7.168 / NEU
12./00. [3DS] Jake Hunter Detective Story: Ghost of the Dusk (Arc System Works) {2017.08.31} (¥5.370) - 6.132 / NEU
13./10. [NSW] Arms (Nintendo) {2017.06.16} (¥5.980) - 5.183 / 214.400 (-6%)
14./08. [PSV] Yomawari: Midnight Shadows # (Nippon Ichi Software) {2017.08.24} (¥5.980) - 4.943 / 13.009 (-40%)
15./11. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 4.904 / 576.067 (-4%)
16./00. [NSW] Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon # (Koei Tecmo) {2017.08.31} (¥7.300) - 4.463 / NEU
17./14. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) - 4.008 / 232.410 (-5%)
18./13. [PS4] Dragon Quest X: All in One Package (Square Enix) {2017.08.17} (¥4.800) - 3.829 / 22.184 (-11%)
19./09. [PS4] Yomawari: Midnight Shadows # (Nippon Ichi Software) {2017.08.24} (¥6.980) - 3.647 / 11.902 (-55%)
20./05. [PS4] Megadimension Neptunia VIIR # (Compile Heart) {2017.08.24} (¥6.800) - 3.346 / 19.122 (-79%)