Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Mittwoch, 06. September 2017 um 15:06 von
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 28.08. - 03.09.2017:
Hardware
Woche vom 28.08.2017 bis 04.09.2017
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2017
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
50.074
|
69.654
|
-19.580
|
1.578.036
|
1.578.036
|
PS4
|
26.384
|
24.658
|
1.726
|
1.176.186
|
5.276.849
|
3DS
|
26.268
|
25.210
|
1.058
|
1.129.099
|
23.289.840
|
VITA
|
3.975
|
4.080
|
-105
|
253.381
|
5.696.378
|
Wii U
|
116
|
117
|
-1
|
14.905
|
3.328.113
|
PS3
|
85
|
83
|
2
|
19.179
|
10.468.958
|
XONE
|
78
|
63
|
15
|
5.555
|
80.386
Software
01./00. [PS4] Everybody's Golf
02./02. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
03./00. [3DS] Etrian Mystery Dungeon 2 #
04./01. [NSW] Monster Hunter Double Cross: Nintendo Switch Ver. #
05./03. [3DS] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age #
06./00. [PS4] Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon #
07./04. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age #
08./07. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
09./06. [3DS] The Snack World: TreJarers
10./00. [PS4] Resident Evil: Revelations
11./00. [PSV] Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon #
12./00. [3DS] Jake Hunter Detective Story: Ghost of the Dusk
13./10. [NSW] Arms
14./08. [PSV] Yomawari: Midnight Shadows #
15./11. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
16./00. [NSW] Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon #
17./14. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo
18./13. [PS4] Dragon Quest X: All in One Package
19./09. [PS4] Yomawari: Midnight Shadows #
20./05. [PS4] Megadimension Neptunia VIIR #