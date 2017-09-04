UK-Charts: Uncharted: The Lost Legacy weiterhin auf der 1
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle auf 2
Montag, 04. September 2017 um 12:57
Die GfK hat heute erneut die wöchentlichen Software Charts aus Großbritannien veröffentlicht. Wie in der Woche zuvor, stand auch diesmal Uncharted: The Lost Legacy von Sony und Naughty Dog an der Spitze.
Den höchsten Neueinstieg schaffte in der vergangenen Woche Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle von Ubisoft. In den Top 10 gibt es sonst drei weitere Neuzugänge. Everybody's Golf auf Platz 6, Ark: Survival Evolved auf Platz 7 und Yakuza Kiwami auf Platz 8.
1. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
2. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
3. F1 2017
4. Grand Theft Auto V
5. Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
6. Everybody’s Golf
7. Ark: Survival Evolved
8. Yakuza Kiwami
9. Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition
10. Forza Horizon 3