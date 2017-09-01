TGS Line Up von Koei Tecmo bekannt gegeben
Mit zahlreichen Titeln vertreten
Consoles // Freitag, 01. September 2017 um 12:57 von
Nach Bandai Namco und Square Enix, hat nun auch Koei Tecmo sein Lien Up für die bald stattfindende Tokyo Game Show bekannt gegeben. Die japanische Spielemesse wird vom 21.-24. September stattfinden. Das Unternehmen ist mit zahlreichen Titeln vertreten, die ihr hier seht.
1 Million Person Romance of the Three Kingdoms (iOS, Android, PC, Mobile) – Trailer
1 Million Person Nobunaga’s Ambition (iOS, Android, PC, Mobile) – Trailer
1 Million Person Winning Post (iOS, Android, PC, Mobile) – Trailer, Stage, Live Stream
Atelier Lydie & Soeur: Alchemists of the Mysterious Painting (PS4, PS Vita, Switch) – Playable, Trailer, Stage, Live Stream
Atelier Online: Alchemists of Braceir (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Stage, Live Stream
Attack on Titan (???) – Trailer, Live Stream
Augmented Reality Girls Trinary (iOS, Android) – Playable, Trailer, Stage, Live Stream
Champion Jockey Special (Switch) – Trailer, Stage
Dead or Alive 5: Last Round (PS4, PS3, XBO, 360, PC) – Live Stream
Dynasty Warriors 9 (PS4) – Playable, Trailer, Stage, Live Stream
Dynasty Warriors Online Z (PS4, PS3, PC) – n/a
Fire Emblem Warriors (Switch, New 3DS0 – Playable Trailer, Stage, Live Stream
Kiniro no Corda 2 ff (PS Vita) – Trailer, Live Stream
Nioh (PS4) – Stage, Live Stream
Nobunaga’s Ambition 201X (iOS, Android, PC, PS Vita) – Playable, Trailer
Nobunaga’s Ambition: Boku-tachi no Sengoku (iOS, Android, PC) – Playable, Trailer
Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi – Playable Trailer, Stage, Live Stream
Nobunyaga’s Ambition (iOS, Android, PC) – Trailer
Tokimeki Restaurant (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Live Stream
Winning Post 8 2017 (PS4, PS3, PS Vita, Switch, PC) – Trailer, Stage, Live Stream
Winning Post Stallion (iOS, Android) – Stage, Live Stream
