TGS Line Up von Koei Tecmo bekannt gegeben...

TGS Line Up von Koei Tecmo bekannt gegeben

Mit zahlreichen Titeln vertreten

Consoles // Freitag, 01. September 2017 um 12:57 von miperco

Nach Bandai Namco und Square Enix, hat nun auch Koei Tecmo sein Lien Up für die bald stattfindende Tokyo Game Show bekannt gegeben. Die japanische Spielemesse wird vom 21.-24. September stattfinden. Das Unternehmen ist mit zahlreichen Titeln vertreten, die ihr hier seht.

1 Million Person Romance of the Three Kingdoms (iOS, Android, PC, Mobile) – Trailer
1 Million Person Nobunaga’s Ambition (iOS, Android, PC, Mobile) – Trailer
1 Million Person Winning Post (iOS, Android, PC, Mobile) – Trailer, Stage, Live Stream
Atelier Lydie & Soeur: Alchemists of the Mysterious Painting (PS4, PS Vita, Switch) – Playable, Trailer, Stage, Live Stream
Atelier Online: Alchemists of Braceir (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Stage, Live Stream
Attack on Titan (???) – Trailer, Live Stream
Augmented Reality Girls Trinary (iOS, Android) – Playable, Trailer, Stage, Live Stream
Champion Jockey Special (Switch) – Trailer, Stage
Dead or Alive 5: Last Round (PS4, PS3, XBO, 360, PC) – Live Stream
Dynasty Warriors 9 (PS4) – Playable, Trailer, Stage, Live Stream
Dynasty Warriors Online Z (PS4, PS3, PC) – n/a
Fire Emblem Warriors (Switch, New 3DS0 – Playable Trailer, Stage, Live Stream
Kiniro no Corda 2 ff (PS Vita) – Trailer, Live Stream
Nioh (PS4) – Stage, Live Stream
Nobunaga’s Ambition 201X (iOS, Android, PC, PS Vita) – Playable, Trailer
Nobunaga’s Ambition: Boku-tachi no Sengoku (iOS, Android, PC) – Playable, Trailer
Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi – Playable Trailer, Stage, Live Stream
Nobunyaga’s Ambition (iOS, Android, PC) – Trailer
Tokimeki Restaurant (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Live Stream
Winning Post 8 2017 (PS4, PS3, PS Vita, Switch, PC) – Trailer, Stage, Live Stream
Winning Post Stallion (iOS, Android) – Stage, Live Stream