Konami präsentiert seine Spiele für die TGS
Metal Gear Survive ist spielbar
Consoles // Freitag, 01. September 2017 um 12:57 von
Nun geht es Schlag auf Schlag bei den japanischen Entwicklern. Konami hat heute ebenfalls sein Line Up für die anstehende Tokyo Game Show mitgeteilt. Unter anderem ist Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 und Metal Gear Survive vertreten. Der Ableger im Metal Gear Universum wird auch erstmals spielbar sein.
Console Games
100% Pascal Sensei: Perfect Paint Bombers (3DS) – Playable (Family Game Park)
Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball Championship 2017 (PS4, PS3, PS Vita) – Stage
Metal Gear Survive (PS4, XBO, PC) – Playable, Stage
The demo available at Tokyo Game Show 2017 will include a four-player co-op mode with two stages, and with varying levels of difficulty to choose from. Those who play the demo will get a Metal Gear Survive sticker.
Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (PS4, PS3) – Playable, Stage, Trailer
The new three-versus-three co-op mode will also be available to play at the booth.
Super Bomberman R (Switch) – Playable (Family Game Park), Stage, e-Sports, Trailer
Konami booth visitors can pick up an original sticker.
Mobile Games
Love Plus Every (iOS, Android) – Playable, Stage
Enjoy a special moment with the Tokyo Game Show 2017 limited demo of Love Plus Every, which will be playable in virtual reality (mobile).
Pro Evolution Soccer 2017 (iOS, Android) – Stage, Trailer
Professional Baseball Spirits A (iOS, Android) – Stage, Trailer
Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links (iOS, Android) – Stage
Partner Titles
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III (PS4) – Playable, Stage, Trailer
Those who play the demo will get an acyrlic key chain, and Konami booth visitors can pick up an issue of Falcom Magazine.
VA-11 Hall-A (PS Vita) – Playable, Trailer
Those who play the demo will get a coaster.
