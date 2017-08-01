Einloggen

Square Enix hat sein TGS Line Up bekannt gegeben

Die Mehrzahl ist Mobile

Consoles // Freitag, 01. September 2017 um 06:34 von miperco

Nach Bandai Namco, hat nun ein zweiter, großer, japanischer Spielehersteller sein Line Up für die Tokyo Game Show bekannt gegeben. Mit über 20 bekannten Titeln wird man vom 21.-24. September dort vertreten sein. Es wird wieder einige Events geben, von denen aktuell aber noch einige nicht angekündigt wurden. Die bisher bestätigten Spiele seht ihr hier.

Dia Horizon (iOS, Android) – Studio
Dissidia Final Fantasy: Opera Omnia (iOS, Android) – Studio
Dissidia Final Fantasy NT (PS4) – Playable, Theater, Stage
Dragon Quest X: 5,000 Year Journey to a Faraway Hometown Online (PS4, Switch, Wii u, PC) – Theater, Stage
The Evil Within 2 (PS4) – Playable (Partner Title)
Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius (iOS, Android) – Studio
Final Fantasy Explorers Force (iOS, Android) – Theater, Stage
Final Fantasy: Record Keeper (iOS, Android) – Studio
Final Fantasy XIV Online (PS4, PC, Mac) – Playable, Theater
Final Fantasy XV (PS4, XBO) – Playable, Theater, Stage
Grimms Notes (iOS, Android) – Studio
Hanjuku Eiyuu: Aa, Sekai yo Hanjuku Nare…!! (iOS, Android) – Theater, Studio
Imperial Saga (PC Browser) – Studio
Itadaki Street Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary (PS4, PS Vita) – Playable, Theater, Stage
Lost Sphear (PS4, Switch) – Theater, Studio
Mashiro Witch (iOS, Android) – Theater
Mobius Final Fantasy (iOS, Android, PC) – Studio
Project Octopath Traveler (Switch) – Theater, Studio
Secret of Mana (PS4, PS Vita, PC) – Theater, Stage
School Girl Strikers: Twinkle Melodies (iOS, Android) – Theater, Stage
Toji no Miko: Kizamishi Issen no Tomoshibi (iOS, Android) – Theater, Studio