Square Enix hat sein TGS Line Up bekannt gegeben
Die Mehrzahl ist Mobile
Consoles // Freitag, 01. September 2017 um 06:34 von
Nach Bandai Namco, hat nun ein zweiter, großer, japanischer Spielehersteller sein Line Up für die Tokyo Game Show bekannt gegeben. Mit über 20 bekannten Titeln wird man vom 21.-24. September dort vertreten sein. Es wird wieder einige Events geben, von denen aktuell aber noch einige nicht angekündigt wurden. Die bisher bestätigten Spiele seht ihr hier.
Dia Horizon (iOS, Android) – Studio
Dissidia Final Fantasy: Opera Omnia (iOS, Android) – Studio
Dissidia Final Fantasy NT (PS4) – Playable, Theater, Stage
Dragon Quest X: 5,000 Year Journey to a Faraway Hometown Online (PS4, Switch, Wii u, PC) – Theater, Stage
The Evil Within 2 (PS4) – Playable (Partner Title)
Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius (iOS, Android) – Studio
Final Fantasy Explorers Force (iOS, Android) – Theater, Stage
Final Fantasy: Record Keeper (iOS, Android) – Studio
Final Fantasy XIV Online (PS4, PC, Mac) – Playable, Theater
Final Fantasy XV (PS4, XBO) – Playable, Theater, Stage
Grimms Notes (iOS, Android) – Studio
Hanjuku Eiyuu: Aa, Sekai yo Hanjuku Nare…!! (iOS, Android) – Theater, Studio
Imperial Saga (PC Browser) – Studio
Itadaki Street Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary (PS4, PS Vita) – Playable, Theater, Stage
Lost Sphear (PS4, Switch) – Theater, Studio
Mashiro Witch (iOS, Android) – Theater
Mobius Final Fantasy (iOS, Android, PC) – Studio
Project Octopath Traveler (Switch) – Theater, Studio
Secret of Mana (PS4, PS Vita, PC) – Theater, Stage
School Girl Strikers: Twinkle Melodies (iOS, Android) – Theater, Stage
Toji no Miko: Kizamishi Issen no Tomoshibi (iOS, Android) – Theater, Studio
