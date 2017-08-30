Die PlayStation Plus Inhalte im September
Infamous: Second Son, Child of Light und mehr
Playstation Network // Mittwoch, 30. August 2017 um 17:36 von
Sony hat heute seine PlayStation Plus Titel für den Monat September bekannt gegeben. Wie gewohnt erhaltet ihr Spiele für PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 und PS Vita. Die Spiele stehen ab dem nächsten Dienstag, den 5. September, zum Download bereit.
inFAMOUS: Second Son (PS4)
Child of Light (PS4)
RIGS: Mechanised Combat League (PS4 bonus title – PS VR required)
That’s You (PS4 bonus title)
Truck Racer (PS3)
Handball 2016 (PS3)
We Are Doomed (PS Vita & PS4)
Hatoful Boyfriend (PS4 & PS Vita)
