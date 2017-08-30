Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Mittwoch, 30. August 2017 um 15:09 von
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 21.08. - 27.08.2017:
Hardware
Woche vom 21.08.2017 bis 28.08.2017
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2017
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
69.654
|
22.277
|
47.377
|
1.527.962
|
1.527.962
|
3DS
|
25.210
|
34.596
|
-9.386
|
1.102.831
|
23.263.572
|
PS4
|
24.658
|
34.688
|
-10.030
|
1.149.802
|
5.250.465
|
VITA
|
4.080
|
5.177
|
-1.097
|
249.406
|
5.692.403
|
Wii U
|
117
|
151
|
-34
|
14.789
|
3.327.997
|
PS3
|
83
|
110
|
-27
|
19.094
|
10.468.873
|
XONE
|
63
|
100
|
-37
|
5.477
|
80.308
Software
01./00. [NSW] Monster Hunter Double Cross: Nintendo Switch Ver. #
02./03. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
03./01. [3DS] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age #
04./02. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age #
05./00. [PS4] Megadimension Neptunia VIIR #
06./04. [3DS] The Snack World: TreJarers
07./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
08./00. [PSV] Yomawari: Midnight Shadows #
09./00. [PS4] Yomawari: Midnight Shadows #
10./07. [NSW] Arms
11./10. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
12./00. [NSW] One Piece: Unlimited World Red - Deluxe Edition
13./05. [PS4] Dragon Quest X: All in One Package
14./09. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo
15./11. [PS4] Hitman: The Complete First Season
16./16. [3DS] Great Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney 2 - Naruhodou Ryuunosuke no Kakugo
17./00. [PSV] The Lost Child
18./00. [PS4] The Lost Child
19./12. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon
20./08. [3DS] Hey! Pikmin