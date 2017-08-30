Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen...

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 30. August 2017 um 15:09 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 21.08. - 27.08.2017:

Hardware

Woche vom 21.08.2017 bis 28.08.2017

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2017

Insgesamt

NSWI

69.654

22.277

47.377

1.527.962

1.527.962

3DS

25.210

34.596

-9.386

1.102.831

23.263.572

PS4

24.658

34.688

-10.030

1.149.802

5.250.465

VITA

4.080

5.177

-1.097

249.406

5.692.403

Wii U

117

151

-34

14.789

3.327.997

PS3

83

110

-27

19.094

10.468.873

XONE

63

100

-37

5.477

80.308


Software

01./00. [NSW] Monster Hunter Double Cross: Nintendo Switch Ver. # (Capcom) {2017.08.25} (¥5.800) - 84.277 / NEU
02./03. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 54.443 / 1.004.180 (+60%)
03./01. [3DS] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age # (Square Enix) {2017.07.29} (¥5.980) - 30.146 / 1.671.067 (-55%)
04./02. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age # (Square Enix) {2017.07.29} (¥8.980) - 22.600 / 1.314.402 (-54%)
05./00. [PS4] Megadimension Neptunia VIIR # (Compile Heart) {2017.08.24} (¥6.800) - 15.775 / NEU
06./04. [3DS] The Snack World: TreJarers (Level 5) {2017.08.10} (¥4.800) - 14.764 / 137.972 (-42%)
07./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 13.731 / 660.214 (+1%)
08./00. [PSV] Yomawari: Midnight Shadows # (Nippon Ichi Software) {2017.08.24} (¥5.980) - 8.255 / NEU
09./00. [PS4] Yomawari: Midnight Shadows # (Nippon Ichi Software) {2017.08.24} (¥6.980) - 8.066 / NEU
10./07. [NSW] Arms (Nintendo) {2017.06.16} (¥5.980) - 5.495 / 209.217 (-15%)
11./10. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 5.131 / 571.163 (-3%)
12./00. [NSW] One Piece: Unlimited World Red - Deluxe Edition (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.08.24} (¥4.800) - 4.652 / NEU
13./05. [PS4] Dragon Quest X: All in One Package (Square Enix) {2017.08.17} (¥4.800) - 4.303 / 18.356 (-69%)
14./09. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) - 4.235 / 228.402 (-27%)
15./11. [PS4] Hitman: The Complete First Season (Square Enix) {2017.08.10} (¥7.800) - 4.034 / 26.499 (-23%)
16./16. [3DS] Great Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney 2 - Naruhodou Ryuunosuke no Kakugo (Capcom) {2017.08.03} (¥5.800) - 3.984 / 89.431 (-17%)
17./00. [PSV] The Lost Child (Kadokawa Games) {2017.08.24} (¥6.800) - 3.658 / NEU
18./00. [PS4] The Lost Child (Kadokawa Games) {2017.08.24} (¥6.800) - 3.441 / NEU
19./12. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2016.11.18} (¥4.980) - 3.233 / 3.317.852 (-36%)
20./08. [3DS] Hey! Pikmin (Nintendo) {2017.07.13} (¥4.980) - 3.226 / 123.937 (-46%)