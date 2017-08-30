Final Fantasy XV: Update 1.15 veröffentlicht
Das Assassin's Festival kann starten
Consoles // Mittwoch, 30. August 2017 um 06:39 von
Nach dem man es auf der Gamescom vergangene Woche angekündigt hat, hat Square Enix heute Update 1.14 und Update 1.15 für Final Fantasy XV bereitgestellt. Erneut werden einige Änderungen und Verbesserungen vorgenommen und neue Inhalte geliefert. So das Assassin's Festival, das in Zusammenarbeit mit Ubisoft entstand.
Version 1.15
Various bug fixes
Version 1.14
Implementation of a chapter select (available after completion of the main game)
Addition of a bestiary (accessible from the Archives in the Main Menu)
Master Assassin’s Robes for players with a Dream Egg (unlocks upon loading a save)
Opening of the Assassin’s Festival (until January 31, 2018)
Announcement of winning snapshots from third photo contest (viewable at Mother of Pearl in Galdin Quay)
Various bug fixes
Various bug fixes
Version 1.14
Implementation of a chapter select (available after completion of the main game)
Addition of a bestiary (accessible from the Archives in the Main Menu)
Master Assassin’s Robes for players with a Dream Egg (unlocks upon loading a save)
Opening of the Assassin’s Festival (until January 31, 2018)
Announcement of winning snapshots from third photo contest (viewable at Mother of Pearl in Galdin Quay)
Various bug fixes