Bandai Namco gibt sein TGS Line Up bekannt
Man reist mit zahlreichen Spielen an
Consoles // Dienstag, 29. August 2017 um 06:33 von
Nach der Messe ist vor der Messe. Gerade erst ist die Gamescom zu Ende gegangen, im nächsten Monat findet dann schon die Tokyo Game Show 2017 statt. In diesem Jahr findet die TGS vom 21.-24. September statt. Kürzlich gab Bandai Namco sein Line Up bekannt.
Unter anderem wird man mit Code Vein, Naruto und Dragon Ball anreisen. Das komplette Line Up seht ihr hier.
Code Vein (Playable, Video, Live Broadcast, Stage Event).
Dragon Ball FighterZ (Playable, Video, Live Broadcast, Stage Event).
Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (Playable, Video, Live Broadcast, Stage Event).
City Shrouded in Shadows (Playable, Video, Live Broadcast, Stage Event).
Taiko Drum Master: Drum Session! (Playable, Video, Live Broadcast, Stage Event).
Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (Video, Live Broadcast, Stage Event).
Girls UND Panzer Dream Tank Match (Video)
The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia (Video)
Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time (Video)
Gundam Versus (Video, Live Broadcast, Stage Event).
.hack//G.U. Last Recode (Video, Live Broadcast, Stage Event).
Gundam Battle Operation NEXT (Video).
Tekken 7 (Video).
Project Cars 2 (Video).
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (Playable, Video, Live Broadcast, Stage Event).
Namco Museum (Video)
Summer Lesson (Video)
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy (Video)
Dragonball Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch (Video)
Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hacker’s Memory (Video)
Gintama Project LAST Game (Video)
One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition (Video)
Gotoji Tetsudo for Nintendo Switch!! (Video)
Get Even (Video)
Impact Winter (Video)
Little Nightmares (Video)
Dragon Ball FighterZ (Playable, Video, Live Broadcast, Stage Event).
Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (Playable, Video, Live Broadcast, Stage Event).
City Shrouded in Shadows (Playable, Video, Live Broadcast, Stage Event).
Taiko Drum Master: Drum Session! (Playable, Video, Live Broadcast, Stage Event).
Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (Video, Live Broadcast, Stage Event).
Girls UND Panzer Dream Tank Match (Video)
The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia (Video)
Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time (Video)
Gundam Versus (Video, Live Broadcast, Stage Event).
.hack//G.U. Last Recode (Video, Live Broadcast, Stage Event).
Gundam Battle Operation NEXT (Video).
Tekken 7 (Video).
Project Cars 2 (Video).
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (Playable, Video, Live Broadcast, Stage Event).
Namco Museum (Video)
Summer Lesson (Video)
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy (Video)
Dragonball Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch (Video)
Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hacker’s Memory (Video)
Gintama Project LAST Game (Video)
One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition (Video)
Gotoji Tetsudo for Nintendo Switch!! (Video)
Get Even (Video)
Impact Winter (Video)
Little Nightmares (Video)