Die Gamescom Awards wurden vergeben
Super Mario Odyssey gewinn den Best of Gamescom Award
Consoles // Montag, 28. August 2017 um 17:14 von
Die Gamescom in Köln gingen kürzlich zu Ende. Wir haben in dieser Zeit zahlreiche Updates zu kommenden Spielen erhalten, neue Spiele wurden ebenfalls angekündigt. Die obligatorischen Gamescom Awards wurden letztlich gekürt. Super Mario Odyssey konnte den Best of Gamescom Award für sich verbuchen. Die komplette Liste der Gewinner seht ihr hier.
Best of Gamescom -- Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)
Best DLC -- Battlefield 1: In the Name of the Tsar (EA)
Best Booth -- Electronic Arts
Best PS4 Console Game -- Assassin's Creed Origins (Ubisoft)
Best Xbox One Console Game -- Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges (Warner Bros.)
Best Nintendo Switch Console Game -- Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)
Best PC Game -- Kingdom Come: Deliverance (Koch Media)
Best Mobile Game -- Metroid: Samus Returns (Nintendo)
Best Role Playing Game -- Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (Bandai Namco)
Best Racing Game -- Forza Motorsport 7 (Microsoft)
Best Action Game -- Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)
Best Simulation Game -- Project Cars 2 (Bandai Namco)
Best Sports Game -- PES 2018 (Konami)
Best Family Game -- Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)
Best Strategy Game -- Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft)
Best Puzzle/Skill Game -- God's Trigger (Techland)
Best Social/Online Game -- Destiny 2 (Activision Blizzard)
Best Causal Game -- Hidden Agenda (Sony)
Best Multiplayer Game -- Destiny 2 (Activision Blizzard)
Best Virtual Reality Game -- Fallout 4 VR (ZeniMAx)
Best Hardware -- Xbox One X (Microsoft)
"Most Wanted" Consumer Award -- Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)
Indie Award -- Double Kick Heroes (Headbang Club)
