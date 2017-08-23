Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Mittwoch, 23. August 2017 um 16:14 von
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 14.08. - 20.08.2017:
Hardware
Woche vom 14.08.2017 bis 21.08.2017
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2017
|
Insgesamt
|
PS4
|
34.688
|
42.462
|
-7.774
|
1.125.144
|
5.225.807
|
3DS
|
34.596
|
45.730
|
-11.134
|
1.077.621
|
23.238.362
|
NSWI
|
22.277
|
87.798
|
-65.521
|
1.458.308
|
1.458.308
|
VITA
|
5.177
|
4.651
|
526
|
245.326
|
5.688.323
|
Wii U
|
151
|
132
|
19
|
14.672
|
3.327.880
|
PS3
|
110
|
95
|
15
|
19.011
|
10.468.790
|
XONE
|
100
|
75
|
25
|
5.414
|
80.245
Software
01./01. [3DS] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age #
02./03. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age #
03./04. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
04./02. [3DS] The Snack World: TreJarers
05./00. [PS4] Dragon Quest X: All in One Package
06./05. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
07./09. [NSW] Arms
08./12. [3DS] Hey! Pikmin
09./15. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo
10./13. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
11./06. [PS4] Hitman: The Complete First Season
12./17. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon
13./14. [3DS] Sumikko Gurashi: Koko, Dokonan Desu?
14./10. [PS4] Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
15./11. [3DS] Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaire's Conspiracy
16./07. [3DS] Great Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney 2 - Naruhodou Ryuunosuke no Kakugo
17./16. [PS4] Gundam Versus #
18./00. [PS4] Dragon's Dogma Online: Season 3
19./18. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition #
20./20. [3DS] Mario Kart 7