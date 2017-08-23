Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 23. August 2017 um 16:14 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 14.08. - 20.08.2017:

Hardware

Woche vom 14.08.2017 bis 21.08.2017

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2017

Insgesamt

PS4

34.688

42.462

-7.774

1.125.144

5.225.807

3DS

34.596

45.730

-11.134

1.077.621

23.238.362

NSWI

22.277

87.798

-65.521

1.458.308

1.458.308

VITA

5.177

4.651

526

245.326

5.688.323

Wii U

151

132

19

14.672

3.327.880

PS3

110

95

15

19.011

10.468.790

XONE

100

75

25

5.414

80.245


Software

01./01. [3DS] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age # (Square Enix) {2017.07.29} (¥5.980) - 67.705 / 1.640.920 (-42%)
02./03. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age # (Square Enix) {2017.07.29} (¥8.980) - 49.543 / 1.291.802 (-46%)
03./04. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 34.108 / 949.737 (-61%)
04./02. [3DS] The Snack World: TreJarers (Level 5) {2017.08.10} (¥4.800) - 25.674 / 123.208 (-74%)
05./00. [PS4] Dragon Quest X: All in One Package (Square Enix) {2017.08.17} (¥4.800) - 14.052 / NEU
06./05. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 13.589 / 646.483 (-21%)
07./09. [NSW] Arms (Nintendo) {2017.06.16} (¥5.980) - 6.439 / 203.722 (-18%)
08./12. [3DS] Hey! Pikmin (Nintendo) {2017.07.13} (¥4.980) - 5.960 / 120.710 (-13%)
09./15. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) - 5.789 / 224.166 (+8%)
10./13. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 5.268 / 566.032 (-21%)
11./06. [PS4] Hitman: The Complete First Season (Square Enix) {2017.08.10} (¥7.800) - 5.214 / 22.466 (-70%)
12./17. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2016.11.18} (¥4.980) - 5.048 / 3.314.619 (+4%)
13./14. [3DS] Sumikko Gurashi: Koko, Dokonan Desu? (Nippon Columbia) {2017.07.20} (¥4.800) - 4.934 / 45.288 (-21%)
14./10. [PS4] Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.08.03} (¥4.900) - 4.929 / 42.576 (-32%)
15./11. [3DS] Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaire's Conspiracy (Level 5) {2017.07.20} (¥4.444) - 4.848 / 120.036 (-32%)
16./07. [3DS] Great Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney 2 - Naruhodou Ryuunosuke no Kakugo (Capcom) {2017.08.03} (¥5.800) - 4.829 / 85.447 (-55%)
17./16. [PS4] Gundam Versus # (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.07.06} (¥8.200) - 4.754 / 162.712 (-2%)
18./00. [PS4] Dragon's Dogma Online: Season 3 (Capcom) {2017.08.17} (¥7.800) - 4.590 / NEU
19./18. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition # (Sony Computer Entertainment) {2015.03.19} (¥2.400) - 3.942 / 1.195.570 (-6%)
20./20. [3DS] Mario Kart 7 (Nintendo) {2011.12.01} (¥4.571) - 3.535 / 2.806.124 (+5%)