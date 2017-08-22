Super Famicon: Overview Trailer veröffentlicht
Ab 29. September
Nintendo // Dienstag, 22. August 2017 um 06:33 von
Die SNES Classic Edition von Nintendo wurde vor knapp zwei Monaten angekündigt und wird diesmal 21 Spiele enthalten. Der Release erfolgt am 29. September. Mit welchen Titeln ihr rechnen könnt, könnt ihr unten noch einmal sehen. Der Nintendo Classic Mini Super Famicon Edition, die japanische Version, hat nun einen passenden Overview Trailer erhalten, den ihr euch hier ansehen könnt.
Contra III: The Alien Wars
Donkey Kong Country
EarthBound
Final Fantasy III
F-ZERO
Kirby Super Star
Kirby’s Dream Course
The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
Mega Man X
Secret of Mana
Star Fox
Star Fox 2 – Unlocked by completing the first level of the original Star Fox.
Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting
Super Castlevania IV
Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts
Super Mario Kart
Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars
Super Mario World
Super Metroid
Super Punch-Out!!
Yoshi’s Island
