Horizon Zero Dawn: Patch 1.32 veröffentlicht
Kommt mit einem Story Modus
Playstation 4 // Montag, 21. August 2017 um 19:54 von
Guerrilla Games haben heute Patch 1.32 zu Horizon Zero Dawn für PlayStation 4 veröffentlicht. Nachdem mit dem letzten großen, kostenlosen Update ein sehr schwerer Modus geliefert wurde, folgt nun ein Story Modus. Damit können sich Spieler alleine auf die Reise von Aloy und ihre Geschichte konzentrieren.
Die Erweiterung mit dem Titel "The Frozen Wilds" erscheint am 7. November.
New Features
Added ‘Story Mode’ difficulty. An easier difficulty setting for people that mainly want to experience the story of Horizon Zero Dawn.
General Fixes
Fixed an issue for some players where human melee attackers could change their rotation and warp towards the player after jump attacking giving them an unfair advantage.
Fixed an issue in New Game+ where some players were not allowed to fast travel to Sunfall campfires with the Shadow Stalwart Adept armour equipped.
Fixed an issue where certain players were not able to abandon a job for a job created to buy items at a merchant.
Fixed an issue that some players encountered where some animation events would not work properly when the player has a lot of resources.
Fixed an issue in “Revenge of the Nora” where for some players the Nora would not help Aloy fight off the enemy during the ‘Clear the Camps’ objective.
Progression fixes
Fixed an issue in “The Point of the Spear” where some players were not able to continue the quest if they dropped their Tripcaster on NG+ before talking to Rost.
Fixed an issue in “The Sun Shall Fall” where some players were not able to get back in the palace to talk to Blameless Marad as the gates were closed.
Crash fixes
Fixed an issue where the game would crash for certain players if they switched difficulty while Aloy is dead with an Errand active.
Fixed an issue where for some players the game would crash if a player continuously makes ‘Jobs’ and then changes difficulty continuously.
Miscellaneous fixes
Minor text fixes.
