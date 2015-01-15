Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Patch 1.01 veröffentlicht
Zahlreiche Fixes und Fehlerbehebungen
Playstation 4 // Freitag, 18. August 2017 um 07:18 von
Ninja Theory veröffentlichte Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice in der vergangenen Woche für PlayStation 4 und PC. Insgesamt konnte das Spiel gute Kritiken einfahren, ganz ohne Probleme konnte das Abenteuer von Senua aber nicht starten. Daher stellte man gestern Patch 1.01 für beide Plattformen zur Verfügung. Damit will man zahlreiche Fehler ausmerzen. Die Patch Notes seht ihr hier.
• Fixed a crash that could happen if two Keep Guard enemies are standing close to each other and one dies.
• Russian subtitles for the Hellblade feature have been added.
• Fixed an issue where the audio would be out of sync with the Hellblade feature if it has been paused for an extended period of time.
• Fixed an issue where the Baldr Masks in the Tower Shard level are white on the inside.
• Fixed scenarios resulting in unlit geometry after reloading from checkpoint.
• Fixed a potential progression stopping bug in the Fenrir Cave by the ‘M’ rune door puzzle.
• Fixed potential progression stopping bug in Fenrir Cave due to check pointing after skipping a lit region.
• Fixed potential progression stopping bug in Fenrir Cave if player fails to collect floor rune after combat and subsequently dies.
• Fixed collision issues that could allow players to unintentionally exit the game world.
• Fixed audio cut-out issues.
• Added audio cues for hidden faces.
• Fixed audio hard cut at the end of various cut scenes.
• Fixes for audio lip sync issues.
• Audio balancing fixes.
• Various subtitle localisation fixes across a number of languages.
• Combat tweaks:
o Global
Adjusted automatic difficulty enemy health scaling and Senua’s damage taken/given modifiers.
o Senua
Increased damage value of certain combo finisher attacks.
Adjusted rate of combat focus resource build-up in Hard difficulty mode or higher.
Fixed issue with stinger animated cameras popping if the same attack was repeated.
o Warrior Enemy
Warriors now have an increased chance of evading certain heavy attacks.
Fixed missing sound effects on certain reactions.
o Protector Enemy
Health values have been lowered.
Will now remain vulnerable for longer after his shield guard has been broken.
o Keep Guard Enemy
Fixed a potential crash bug if Keep Guard enemies are standing close together and one of them dies.
Tweaked rotation rate during certain attack windups.
Fixed missing sound effects on certain attacks.
o Surtr
Fixed an issue where Surtr was able to throw Senua outside of the arena.
o Valravn
Fixed an issue where Valravn could not be damaged while in Focus for certain combos.
Parried projectiles will now remove shadow state on hit.
o Fenrir
Health values have been adjusted.
Fixed issue where certain attack were not dealing damage correctly to Fenrir.
o Revenant Enemy
Adjusted slide properties for certain attacks.
Adjusted cooldown for parry and evade defensive actions.
Parried projectiles will now remove shadow state on hit.
o Photo Mode
Fixed an issue where motion blur is applied to object incorrectly during Photo Mode.
Removed the second slider that did nothing when cycling through the Effects tab.
PC Only fixes
• Fixed an issue where altering master volume would cause no audio to be played during the intro.
• Fixed the lack of vibration with the Steam Controller for the Blindness level
• Fixed an issue where key bindings and run toggle were not being saved between game sessions
• Fixed an issue where looking around with the mouse during the boat intro was not working.
• Fixed an issue where Focus was not able to be assigned to another key.
• Fixed an issue where tabbing out during cut scenes would cause audio to go out of sync.
• Fixed an issue where the menu would not load on start up.
• Russian subtitles for the Hellblade feature have been added.
• Fixed an issue where the audio would be out of sync with the Hellblade feature if it has been paused for an extended period of time.
• Fixed an issue where the Baldr Masks in the Tower Shard level are white on the inside.
• Fixed scenarios resulting in unlit geometry after reloading from checkpoint.
• Fixed a potential progression stopping bug in the Fenrir Cave by the ‘M’ rune door puzzle.
• Fixed potential progression stopping bug in Fenrir Cave due to check pointing after skipping a lit region.
• Fixed potential progression stopping bug in Fenrir Cave if player fails to collect floor rune after combat and subsequently dies.
• Fixed collision issues that could allow players to unintentionally exit the game world.
• Fixed audio cut-out issues.
• Added audio cues for hidden faces.
• Fixed audio hard cut at the end of various cut scenes.
• Fixes for audio lip sync issues.
• Audio balancing fixes.
• Various subtitle localisation fixes across a number of languages.
• Combat tweaks:
o Global
Adjusted automatic difficulty enemy health scaling and Senua’s damage taken/given modifiers.
o Senua
Increased damage value of certain combo finisher attacks.
Adjusted rate of combat focus resource build-up in Hard difficulty mode or higher.
Fixed issue with stinger animated cameras popping if the same attack was repeated.
o Warrior Enemy
Warriors now have an increased chance of evading certain heavy attacks.
Fixed missing sound effects on certain reactions.
o Protector Enemy
Health values have been lowered.
Will now remain vulnerable for longer after his shield guard has been broken.
o Keep Guard Enemy
Fixed a potential crash bug if Keep Guard enemies are standing close together and one of them dies.
Tweaked rotation rate during certain attack windups.
Fixed missing sound effects on certain attacks.
o Surtr
Fixed an issue where Surtr was able to throw Senua outside of the arena.
o Valravn
Fixed an issue where Valravn could not be damaged while in Focus for certain combos.
Parried projectiles will now remove shadow state on hit.
o Fenrir
Health values have been adjusted.
Fixed issue where certain attack were not dealing damage correctly to Fenrir.
o Revenant Enemy
Adjusted slide properties for certain attacks.
Adjusted cooldown for parry and evade defensive actions.
Parried projectiles will now remove shadow state on hit.
o Photo Mode
Fixed an issue where motion blur is applied to object incorrectly during Photo Mode.
Removed the second slider that did nothing when cycling through the Effects tab.
PC Only fixes
• Fixed an issue where altering master volume would cause no audio to be played during the intro.
• Fixed the lack of vibration with the Steam Controller for the Blindness level
• Fixed an issue where key bindings and run toggle were not being saved between game sessions
• Fixed an issue where looking around with the mouse during the boat intro was not working.
• Fixed an issue where Focus was not able to be assigned to another key.
• Fixed an issue where tabbing out during cut scenes would cause audio to go out of sync.
• Fixed an issue where the menu would not load on start up.