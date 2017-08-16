Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 07.08. - 13.08.2017:
Hardware
Woche vom 07.08.2017 bis 14.08.2017
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2017
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
87.798
|
61.933
|
25.865
|
1.436.031
|
1.436.031
|
3DS
|
45.730
|
60.889
|
-15.159
|
1.043.025
|
23.203.766
|
PS4
|
42.462
|
52.939
|
-10.477
|
1.090.456
|
5.191.119
|
VITA
|
4.651
|
4.773
|
-122
|
240.149
|
5.683.146
|
Wii U
|
132
|
158
|
-26
|
14.521
|
3.327.729
|
PS3
|
95
|
96
|
-1
|
18.901
|
10.468.680
|
XONE
|
75
|
90
|
-15
|
5.314
|
80.145
Software
01./01. [3DS] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age #
02./00. [3DS] The Snack World: TreJarers
03./02. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age #
04./03. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
05./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
06./00. [PS4] Hitman: The Complete First Season
07./04. [3DS] Great Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney 2 - Naruhodou Ryuunosuke no Kakugo
08./00. [PS4] Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
09./10. [NSW] Arms
10./05. [PS4] Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
11./07. [3DS] Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaire's Conspiracy
12./09. [3DS] Hey! Pikmin
13./11. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
14./12. [3DS] Sumikko Gurashi: Koko, Dokonan Desu?
15./14. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo
16./16. [PS4] Gundam Versus #
17./13. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon
18./17. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition #
19./21. [NSW] 1-2-Switch
20./19. [3DS] Mario Kart 7