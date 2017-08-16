Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 16. August 2017 um 16:27 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 07.08. - 13.08.2017:

Hardware

Woche vom 07.08.2017 bis 14.08.2017

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2017

Insgesamt

NSWI

87.798

61.933

25.865

1.436.031

1.436.031

3DS

45.730

60.889

-15.159

1.043.025

23.203.766

PS4

42.462

52.939

-10.477

1.090.456

5.191.119

VITA

4.651

4.773

-122

240.149

5.683.146

Wii U

132

158

-26

14.521

3.327.729

PS3

95

96

-1

18.901

10.468.680

XONE

75

90

-15

5.314

80.145


Software

01./01. [3DS] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age # (Square Enix) {2017.07.29} (¥5.980) - 116.615 / 1.573.216 (-62%)
02./00. [3DS] The Snack World: TreJarers (Level 5) {2017.08.10} (¥4.800) – 97.534 / NEU
03./02. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age # (Square Enix) {2017.07.29} (¥8.980) - 91.147 / 1.242.260 (-55%)
04./03. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 87.983 / 915.628 (+19)
05./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 17.262 / 632.894 (+25%)
06./00. [PS4] Hitman: The Complete First Season (Square Enix) {2017.08.10} (¥7.800) – 17.252 / NEU
07./04. [3DS] Great Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney 2 - Naruhodou Ryuunosuke no Kakugo (Capcom) {2017.08.03} (¥5.800) - 10.770 / 80.618 (-85%)
08./00. [PS4] Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 (Capcom) {2017.08.10} (¥2.990) – 8.537 / NEU
09./10. [NSW] Arms (Nintendo) {2017.06.16} (¥5.980) - 7.866 / 197.284 (+44%)
10./05. [PS4] Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.08.03} (¥4.900) - 7.263 / 37.647 (-76%)
11./07. [3DS] Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaire's Conspiracy (Level 5) {2017.07.20} (¥4.444) - 7.131 / 115.188 (-44%)
12./09. [3DS] Hey! Pikmin (Nintendo) {2017.07.13} (¥4.980) - 6.863 / 114.750 (-19%)
13./11. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 6.642 / 560.764 (+25%)
14./12. [3DS] Sumikko Gurashi: Koko, Dokonan Desu? (Nippon Columbia) {2017.07.20} (¥4.800) – 6.246 / 40.354 (+20%)
15./14. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) - 5.380 / 218.378 (+25%)
16./16. [PS4] Gundam Versus # (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.07.06} (¥8.200) - 4.873 / 157.958 (+23%)
17./13. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2016.11.18} (¥4.980) - 4.865 / 3.309.571 (+13%)
18./17. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition # (Sony Computer Entertainment) {2015.03.19} (¥2.400) - 4.181 / 1.191.628 (+27%)
19./21. [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥4.980) – 3.570 / 242.742
20./19. [3DS] Mario Kart 7 (Nintendo) {2011.12.01} (¥4.571) – 3.353 / 2.802.588 (+19%)