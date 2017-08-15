Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Call of Duty: WWII - Trailer zur Private Beta...

Call of Duty: WWII - Trailer zur Private Beta

Inhalte mitgeteilt

Consoles // Dienstag, 15. August 2017 um 06:41 von miperco

Sledgehammer Games und Activision haben gestern Abend neue Details zur kommenden Private Beta von Call of Duty: WWII bekannt gegeben. Dabei verÃ¶ffentlichte man auch einen Trailer dazu. Am 25. August wird das Ganze zunÃ¤chst fÃ¼r die PlayStation 4 fÃ¼r Vorbesteller starten.

Bis 28. August hat man dann Zeit. Von 01.-04. September wird die Beta dann auf PlayStation 4 und Xbox One verfÃ¼gbar sein.

Was man von der Multiplayer Beta erwarten kann

Maps â€“ At least three Multiplayer maps, including: Pointe Du Hoc, Ardennes, and Gibraltar.

War Mode â€“ Operation Breakout

Modes â€“ Fan-favorite modes, including Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Hardpoint.

Divisions â€“ Enlist in the Infantry, Expeditionary, Airborne, Armored, or Mountain Division. You are not limited to any one Division, and we encourage you to try them all!

Progression â€“ Players will begin at Soldier Rank 1 and rank up through a limited progression to unlock weapons, scorestreaks, equipment, and Basic Training Skills.

Was man nicht in der Multiplayer Beta erwarten sollte:

Headquarters â€“ Weâ€™re testing the match-making of this all-new social experience, but access to this space will not be active during the Multiplayer Beta.

Supply Drops, and Loot â€“ These customization features that add depth and personality to your soldier will not be included in the Multiplayer Beta.

Esports â€“ Ranked Play, Game Battles, and our suite of competitive features will be accessible when we release in November.

Additional content not in the Private Multiplayer Beta includes: full progression, remaining maps and modes, additional War Mode maps, and the full armory of weapons, scorestreaks, Basic Training, and equipment.