Call of Duty: WWII - Trailer zur Private Beta
Dienstag, 15. August 2017
Sledgehammer Games und Activision haben gestern Abend neue Details zur kommenden Private Beta von Call of Duty: WWII bekannt gegeben. Dabei verÃ¶ffentlichte man auch einen Trailer dazu. Am 25. August wird das Ganze zunÃ¤chst fÃ¼r die PlayStation 4 fÃ¼r Vorbesteller starten.
Bis 28. August hat man dann Zeit. Von 01.-04. September wird die Beta dann auf PlayStation 4 und Xbox One verfÃ¼gbar sein.
Was man von der Multiplayer Beta erwarten kann
Maps â€“ At least three Multiplayer maps, including: Pointe Du Hoc, Ardennes, and Gibraltar.
War Mode â€“ Operation Breakout
Modes â€“ Fan-favorite modes, including Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Hardpoint.
Divisions â€“ Enlist in the Infantry, Expeditionary, Airborne, Armored, or Mountain Division. You are not limited to any one Division, and we encourage you to try them all!
Progression â€“ Players will begin at Soldier Rank 1 and rank up through a limited progression to unlock weapons, scorestreaks, equipment, and Basic Training Skills.
Was man nicht in der Multiplayer Beta erwarten sollte:
Headquarters â€“ Weâ€™re testing the match-making of this all-new social experience, but access to this space will not be active during the Multiplayer Beta.
Supply Drops, and Loot â€“ These customization features that add depth and personality to your soldier will not be included in the Multiplayer Beta.
Esports â€“ Ranked Play, Game Battles, and our suite of competitive features will be accessible when we release in November.
Additional content not in the Private Multiplayer Beta includes: full progression, remaining maps and modes, additional War Mode maps, and the full armory of weapons, scorestreaks, Basic Training, and equipment.
