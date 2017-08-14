UK-Charts: Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy weiteres Mal auf Platz 1
Keine neuen Veröffentlichungen
Consoles // Montag, 14. August 2017 um 12:39 von
Die GfK hat heute erneut die wöchentlichen Software-Charts aus Großbritannien veröffentlicht. Eine weitere Woche ist die Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy von Activision auf Platz 1.
Aufgrund fehlender, nennenswerter Retail Neuveröffentlichungen sehen die Top 10 aus der vergangenen Woche wie folgt aus.
1. Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
2. Fallout 4
3. Grand Theft Auto V
4. Dishonored 2
5. DOOM
6. Splatoon 2
7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
8. Rainbow Six Siege
9. Forza Horizon 3
10. Battlefield 1