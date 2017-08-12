Swery65 wird am 2. September sein neues Spiel ankündigen
Woran arbeitet der Deadly Premonition Macher?
Consoles // Samstag, 12. August 2017 um 10:32 von
Der Spielentwickler Swery65 ist genauso wie Suda51 für seine recht bizarren Videospiele bekannt. So hat er den Horrorkultklassiker Deadly Premonition erschaffen, sowie D4: Dark Dreams Don't Die. Vorübergehend zog er sich allerdings aus dem Videospielgeschäft zurück.
Im Januar gab er dann sein Comeback bekannt. Wie er bekannt gab, gründete er mit White Owls Inc. einen neuen Entwickler, der in Osaka angesiedelt ist. Kürzlich gab er nun bekannt, wann sein neues Projekt angekündigt wird. Auf der PAX West am 2. September wird es soweit sein.
Coffee Time With Swery65
How I design games, what I get inspiration from, why I became a monk…
And at the end, I’ll announce my first new game in 3 years, the first since D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die!
I will have a cup of coffee at the talk, so please bring your cup of coffee as well. When you first come up to ask me a question, I’ll ask you about what kind of coffee you like. I don’t care who you are, if you don’t love coffee like I love coffee, I’ll ask you to leave. (Pending policy approval from PAX management.)
How I design games, what I get inspiration from, why I became a monk…
And at the end, I’ll announce my first new game in 3 years, the first since D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die!
I will have a cup of coffee at the talk, so please bring your cup of coffee as well. When you first come up to ask me a question, I’ll ask you about what kind of coffee you like. I don’t care who you are, if you don’t love coffee like I love coffee, I’ll ask you to leave. (Pending policy approval from PAX management.)