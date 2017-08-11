Yooka-Laylee: Neues Update nun auch für Konsolen
Switch Version immer noch ohne Termin
Consoles // Freitag, 11. August 2017 um 06:36 von
Bereits vor einigen Wochen veröffentlichten Playtonic Games den ersten großen Patch zu Yooka-Laylee, allerdings nur für PC. Xbox One und PlayStation 4 Besitzer mussten bis gestern warten, um sich die Verbesserungen ansehen zu können. Die Patch Notes seht ihr unten noch einmal eingebunden.
Zudem äußerten sich die Entwickler zur Nintendo Switch Version. Man kenne die hohe Nachfrage nach Neuigkeiten und würde aktuell noch die letzten Probleme ausräumen. Wenn man sich zu 100 Prozent sicher ist, werde man sich sofort an die Spieler wenden und den Release Termin mitteilen.
Brand new pause menu music
New optional camera mode with minimal assist
Pagies have added signposts to Hivory Towers to help guide players to new worlds
Design tweaks to all arcade games
Speed improvement to scrolling through Totals Menu
New option for shorter 'gibberish' voice sound FX
New speech volume option
New ability to speed through dialogue by holding Y
Cut-scenes can now be skipped with Y
New moves section added to pause menu, with image guide
Camera design improvements throughout game (less scripted cameras, door cams now appear behind player etc)
Restart option added in the pause menu during arcade games and Kartos challenges
'Sonar-able' objects now have more clear visual identity
Laser move no longer requires player to crouch
Minecart control improvements and new visual effects
Transformation control improvements
Improved first-person aiming controls
New first-person aiming control options added
Improved flying controls
When transformed, collecting butterflies now restores energy
Hunter tonic now tracks the last 30 Quills and Casino Tokens, in addition to the Health and Power Extenders. It will also whistle at the location of the closest rare collectable.
Health UI is now always visible when low
Design tweaks in various areas (Black Hole in One, Gloomy Gem Grotto etc)
New icons added for keyboard/mouse controls
Improved Rampo boss fight
Added PC Display Settings to the in-game pause menu
Performance improvements
Audio improvements