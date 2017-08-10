Rainbow Six: Siege - Patch 2.2.2. veröffentlicht
Zahlreiche Matchmaking Verbesserungen
Zuletzt teilte Ubisoft einen neuen Meilenstein für Rainbow Six: Siege mit. Der Taktik-Shooter ist schon seit mehr als anderthalb Jahre für Xbox One, PlayStation 4 und PC verfügbar. Mehr als 20 Millionen Spieler kann man seit kurzem verzeichnen. Zudem sind rund 2,3 Millionen Spieler allein jeden Tag online.
Gestern veröffentlichten die Entwickler Patch 2.2.2. für das Spiel. Damit sollen unter anderem einige Matchmaking Probleme in den Griff bekommen werden. Die Patch Notes könnt ihr euch hier ansehen.
GAMEPLAY
FIXED–Players are able to place Valkyrie’s Black Eye cameras in a location that provides visibility of the entire Bank map.
FIXED–Nitro Cells deal no damage when they are thrown against certain types of metal beams.
FIXED–In some cases, wall reinforcement debris remain floating after being destroyed.
FIXED–Laser sights reduce the pellet spread of Shotguns.
GAME MODE
Secure Area
FIXED–Securing can be interrupted by stepping over debris.
Caster Camera
FIXED–Spectating a player moving through the basement of Oregon forces floor switches.
FIXED–Visual Operator placement glitch when switching from first to third person.
FIXED–Metallic doors appear orange on Bank.
Custom Game
FIXED–Data Centers selected by the host is changed when the Dedicated Match begins.
OPERATORS
Hibana
FIXED–X-KAIROS destruction does not affect the main section of wall reinforcements.
FIXED–X-KAIROS pellets can leave floating reinforcement debris.
Glaz
FIXED–Glaz’s gadget does not always show enemies when looking through specific angles through windows.
Echo
FIXED–Yokai Drone fails to stick to the ceiling in the Garage of Bank.
LEVEL DESIGN
Consulate
FIXED–Carrying the hostage on 2F service stairs causes the hostage to clip through the wall.
FIXED–Walls on the East and South sides of 2F Break Room are indestructible.
FIXED–Animation loop when approaching the refrigerator in Cafeteria.
FIXED–The wall in B Storage Room is missing a reinforcement interaction.
Bank
FIXED–Black Eye’s vision can be blocked by metal bars above the server racks due to missing collision.
FIXED–Players do not take any damage through EXT High Roof bars.
Coastline
FIXED–Attackers are able to climb onto the pink canvas on the top of the building.
FIXED–Breaching charges placed in 2F VIP Lounge will not break the floor.
FIXED–Operators clip through the environment in 2F Penthouse.
FIXED–Rubber banding occurs when entering through the EXT Cantina drone vent.
FIXED–Players are able to clip through the environment to access unreachable areas.
Kanal
FIXED–Players are able to use a shield vaulting exploit to spawn kill Attackers.
FIXED–Gadgets cannot be placed in CG2F Radio.
FIXED–Drones remain floating in the air when they jump into the water.
FIXED–When placing a gadget on some walls, the lighting becomes brighter.
FIXED–Players are able to vault into unintended areas.
Border
FIXED–Rubber banding occurs after vaulting through the windows on EXT South Balcony.
FIXED–Players are able to melee through a wood panel near East Stairs to clearly see the southern door.
FIXED–Players are able to be killed through an unbreachable walls by going prone on furniture in 2F Fountain.
Chalet
FIXED–Twitch’s drone gets destroyed when passing by a rock on EXT Cliffside woods.
Skyscraper
FIXED–A wall in Geisha Room is able to be reinforced from both sides.
FIXED–Rubber banding occurs when passing between the hostage and the table in 1F Kitchen.
FIXED–Players can remain stuck after vaulting onto the bar.
Clubhouse
FIXED–When going prone in 2F Bathroom, players will partially clip through the wall.
USER EXPERIENCE
FIXED–Inviting a player through the Uplay PC client prior to launching the game will not add them to the squad.
FIXED–Twitch’s Jeanne d’Arc headgear has low-res textures.
FIXED – The price of the Capitao Loreto Set is incorrect on the Xbox One.
FIXED – Some of Mute’s headgear appear to have a low level of detail.
FIXED – NVIDIA Surround option only displays the game on a single monitor.
FIXED – Rank icons do not always refresh for all party members.
FIXED – 9x19VSN Kabuto skin clipping error.
FIXED – Flag of Japan charm has a flickering texture.
FIXED – Waiting for teammates and waiting for squad messages do not always appear as intended.
FIXED – Fudgy Bunny appears with a low level of detail.
FIXED – Some skins on the SMG-11 have a low level of detail.
FIXED – A typo is present in the Czech subtitles of Kapkan’s intro video.
FIXED – Watch Dogs charm has anti-aliasing glitches.
FIXED – Some players are unable to interact with the scoreboard.
FIXED – Operators from the previous match are sometimes shown in the scoreboard prior to entering the Operator selection screen.
