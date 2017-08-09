Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen...

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 09. August 2017 um 15:30 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 31.07. - 06.08.2017:

Hardware

Woche vom 31.07.2017 bis 07.08.2017

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2017

Insgesamt

NSWI

61.933

89.314

-27.381

1.348.233

1.348.233

3DS

60.889

142.600

-81.711

997.295

23.158.036

PS4

52.939

93.356

-40.417

1.047.994

5.148.657

VITA

4.773

4.967

-194

235.498

5.678.495

Wii U

158

142

16

14.389

3.327.597

PS3

96

121

-25

18.806

10.468.585

XONE

90

94

-4

5.239

80.070


Software

01./01. [3DS] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age # (Square Enix) {2017.07.29} (¥5.980) - 307.714 / 1.456.601 (-73%)
02./02. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age # (Square Enix) {2017.07.29} (¥8.980) - 200.798 / 1.151.113 (-79%)
03./03. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 74.235 / 827.646 (-30%)
04./00. [3DS] Great Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney 2 - Naruhodou Ryuunosuke no Kakugo (Capcom) {2017.08.03} (¥5.800) - 69.848 / NEU
05./00. [PS4] Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.08.03} (¥4.900) - 30.384 / NEU
06./05. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 13.764 / 615.633 (-1%)
07./04. [3DS] Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaire's Conspiracy (Level 5) {2017.07.20} (¥4.444) - 12.699 / 108.057 (-48%)
08./00. [3DS] Great Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney 1 & 2 Special Edition {Great Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Naruhodou Ryuunosuke no Bouken Great Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney 2 - Naruhodou Ryuunosuke no Kakugo} (Capcom) {2017.08.03} (¥7.200) - 9.651 / NEU
09./06. [3DS] Hey! Pikmin (Nintendo) {2017.07.13} (¥4.980) - 8.493 / 107.887 (-29%)
10./10. [NSW] Arms (Nintendo) {2017.06.16} (¥5.980) - 5.472 / 189.417 (-8%)
11./11. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 5.304 / 554.123 (-9%)
12./08. [3DS] Sumikko Gurashi: Koko, Dokonan Desu? (Nippon Columbia) {2017.07.20} (¥4.800) - 5.197 / 34.107 (-35%)
13./14. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2016.11.18} (¥4.980) - 4.321 / 3.304.705 (-18%)
14./17. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) - 4.293 / 212.998 (+19%)
15./07. [PS4] Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (Square Enix) {2017.07.13} (¥6.800) - 4.217 / 132.188 (-48%)
16./13. [PS4] Gundam Versus # (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.07.06} (¥8.200) - 3.948 / 153.086 (-25%)
17./16. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition # (Sony Computer Entertainment) {2015.03.19} (¥2.400) - 3.297 / 1.187.447 (-15%)
18./21. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition] (Take-Two Interactive Japan) {2015.10.08} (¥4.990) - 2.852 / 372.514
19./26. [3DS] Mario Kart 7 (Nintendo) {2011.12.01} (¥4.571) - 2.823 / 2.799.235
20./27. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo) {2016.12.01} (¥4.700) - 2.711 / 1.069.884