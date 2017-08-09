Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 31.07. - 06.08.2017:
Hardware
Woche vom 31.07.2017 bis 07.08.2017
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2017
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
61.933
|
89.314
|
-27.381
|
1.348.233
|
1.348.233
|
3DS
|
60.889
|
142.600
|
-81.711
|
997.295
|
23.158.036
|
PS4
|
52.939
|
93.356
|
-40.417
|
1.047.994
|
5.148.657
|
VITA
|
4.773
|
4.967
|
-194
|
235.498
|
5.678.495
|
Wii U
|
158
|
142
|
16
|
14.389
|
3.327.597
|
PS3
|
96
|
121
|
-25
|
18.806
|
10.468.585
|
XONE
|
90
|
94
|
-4
|
5.239
|
80.070
Software
01./01. [3DS] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age #
02./02. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age #
03./03. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
04./00. [3DS] Great Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney 2 - Naruhodou Ryuunosuke no Kakugo
05./00. [PS4] Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
06./05. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
07./04. [3DS] Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaire's Conspiracy
08./00. [3DS] Great Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney 1 & 2 Special Edition {Great Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Naruhodou Ryuunosuke no Bouken Great Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney 2 - Naruhodou Ryuunosuke no Kakugo}
09./06. [3DS] Hey! Pikmin
10./10. [NSW] Arms
11./11. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
12./08. [3DS] Sumikko Gurashi: Koko, Dokonan Desu?
13./14. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon
14./17. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo
15./07. [PS4] Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
16./13. [PS4] Gundam Versus #
17./16. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition #
18./21. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition]
19./26. [3DS] Mario Kart 7
20./27. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS