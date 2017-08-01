ARMS: Update 2.1 veröffentlicht
Zahlreiche Anpassungen
Nintendo Switch // Mittwoch, 09. August 2017 um 06:29 von
Nintendo hat momentan zwei Spiele für die Nintendo Switch im Angebot, die lange Zeit mit neuen Inhalten und Update ausgestattet werden; Splatoon 2 und ARMS. Zu letzterem wurde jetzt Update 2.1 veröffentlicht. Zahlreiche Anpassungen nimmt man vor, zudem gibt es Trainings-Übungen. Die Patch Notes seht ihr hier.
Moved “Training” to the top menu.
Added five exercises to “Training”, and added difficulty level indications.
Adjusted the way the rush gauge fills, decreasing the amount gained for punches that do not connect with the opponent.
When 3-4 players start a battle, instructions on how to switch targets will now be displayed. A cursor will also be displayed above the current target for a set time.
Adjusted hitbox sizes for fighters, improving issues where hits were not registered despite looking like hits.
Changed the pause, results, and replay menus in “Training” to be more convenient.
For “Best Stage” in Stats, made it harder for less frequently played stages to be selected, even if you have a high win ration on them.
Corrected issue that caused the game to hang-up when the ending was skipped at a particular time.
We have made the following adjustments for some fighters and arms:
Fighters / Arms Adjustments
Master Mummy Increased dash speed.
Increased movement speed when jumping.
Mechanica Increased movement speed when jumping.
Kid Cobra Adjusted floatation when performing a jump attack.
Byte & Barq Trained Barq to get up quicker.
Boomerang Increased speed when throwing in a wide curve.
Increased extension speed.
Increased homing.
Coolerang Increased extension speed.
Increased homing.
Revolver Increased extension speed.
Improved curving performance.
Increased retraction speed.
Shortened the time needed from starting a rush to firing the first shot.
Retorcher Improved curving performance.
Increased retraction speed.
Increased expansion rate when extending.
Parasol Increased expansion rate when extending.
Increased retraction speed.
Decreased expansion rate for charge attacks.
Megawatt Improved curving performance.
Increased retraction speed.
Slamamander Increased homing
Tribolt Increased extension speed.
Decreased rush damage.
Triblast Increased speed of charge attacks.
Homie Increased rush damage.
Guardian Made it so the electric shock when a charge attack connects lasts longer.
Corrected odd behavior that occurred when a rush attack connected with a wall or platform.
Blorb Corrected odd behavior that occurred when a rush attack connected with an opponent that was not targeted.
Seekie Increased retraction speed.
Made it so the electric shock when a charge attack connects doesn’t last as long.
Ramram Increased retraction speed.
Decreased expansion rate for charge attacks.
Decreased speed of charge attacks.
Cracker, Popper, Hydra Increased retraction speed.
Bubb, Buff Decreased extension speed.
Decreased expansion rate when extending.
