The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Update 1.3.1 bringt News Channel
Nur auf der Switch Version Items bekommen
Nintendo Switch // Dienstag, 08. August 2017 um 06:35 von
Nintendo hat heute Update 1.3.1 zur Nintendo Switch Version von The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild veröffentlicht. Damit wird unter anderem ein News Channel namens Tips from the Wild eingeführt, der morgen starten soll.
Über News im Home Menü sollt ihr das Ganze erreichen können. Je nach Spielfortschritt werdet ihr beim Aufrufen von Artikeln bestimmte Items bekommen. Weitere Verbesserungen und Korrekturen seht ihr hier.
We have fixed the issue in Pack 1: The Master Trials of the Expansion Pass, in which defeating certain enemies for Kilton was not counted toward completion when playing in Master Mode.
In-game items can now be obtained from launching the software from certain articles distributed through a new News channel (“The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Tips from the Wild”) which can be accessed through News on the Home menu.
This channel is expected to open on August 9, 2017.
Depending on your game progress and location, certain items may not be obtainable.
Various fixes to improve gameplay.
In-game items can now be obtained from launching the software from certain articles distributed through a new News channel (“The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Tips from the Wild”) which can be accessed through News on the Home menu.
This channel is expected to open on August 9, 2017.
Depending on your game progress and location, certain items may not be obtainable.
Various fixes to improve gameplay.