Yakuza: Kiwami - Rpadmap für kostenlose DLCs bekannt gegeben
Bis Ende September kommen kostenlose Inhalte
Playstation 4 // Donnerstag, 03. August 2017 um 06:42 von
Nach dem Prequel und vor Teil 6, wird am 29. August das Remake von Teil 1 der Serie bei uns erscheinen. Yakuza: Kiwami wird dann von SEGA für PlayStation 4 veröffentlicht. Gestern kündigte SEGA eine Roadmap für die kostenlosen DLC Inhalte an, die Spieler erwarten wird.
Bob Utsunomiya, der im Tenkaichi Street Gate zu finden ist, hat die neuen Inhalte dann zur Verfügung. Welche das genau sind, könnt ihr euch hier ansehen.
Kiwami Fun Pack (September 5)
Dragon Tattoo – Kiryu’s shirtless outfit
Toughness Emperor – Stamina/healthy recovery item
Tauriner ++ – Stamina/healthy recovery item
Staminan Royale – Stamina/healthy recovery item
Modified Model Gun – Handgun weapon
Gold Plate – Sell for cash item
Kiwami Street Pack (September 12)
Prison Escapee – Kiryu’s prison outfit
Extra Balance Motor – Pocket Circuit part
Extra Slim Tires – Pocket Circuit part
Boost Gears – Pocket Circuit part
Speed Frame Plus – Pocket Circuit part
Stone of Enduring – Item that protects against a critical attack once
Kiwami Fun Pack 2 (September 19)
Black Suit – Kiryu’s black suit outfit
Toughness Infinity – Stamina/health recovery item
Tauriner Maximum – Stamina/health recovery item
Staminan Spark – Stamina/health recovery item
Marlin Cannon – Hand-held cannon
Platinum Plate – Sell for cash item
Kiwami Street Pack 2 (September 26)
Snake Skin Jacket – Majima’s Outfit
Killer Bee – Pocket Circuit car
Godspeed Motor – Pocket Circuit part
Super Slim Tires – Pocket Circuit part
Godspeed Gears Plus – Pocket Circuit part
New Bumper Plate – Pocket Circuit part
Sacrifice Stone – Item that protects against death once
