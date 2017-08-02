Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 24.07.- 30.07.2017:
Hardware
Woche vom 24.07.2017 bis 31.07.2017
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2017
|
Insgesamt
|
3DS
|
142.600
|
58.559
|
84.041
|
936.406
|
23.097.147
|
PS4
|
93.356
|
36.218
|
57.138
|
995.055
|
5.095.718
|
NSWI
|
89.314
|
31.906
|
57.408
|
1.286.300
|
1.286.300
|
VITA
|
4.967
|
4.655
|
312
|
230.725
|
5.673.722
|
Wii U
|
142
|
146
|
-4
|
14.231
|
3.327.439
|
PS3
|
121
|
129
|
-8
|
18.710
|
10.468.489
|
XONE
|
94
|
200
|
-106
|
5.149
|
79.980
Software
01./00. [3DS] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age #
02./00. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age #
03./01. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
04./02. [3DS] Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaire's Conspiracy
05./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
06./03. [3DS] Hey! Pikmin
07./05. [PS4] Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
08./04. [3DS] Sumikko Gurashi: Koko, Dokonan Desu?
09./00. [PSV] Kenka Bancho Otome: Kanzenmuketsu no My Honey
10./08. [NSW] Arms
11./10. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
12./00. [PS4] Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy
13./09. [PS4] Gundam Versus #
14./11. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon
15./00. [PS4] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
16./15. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition #
17./17. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo
18./00. [PSV] Wagamama High Spec #
19./00. [PSV] Grisaia no Kajitsu: Side Episode
20./00. [PSV] Hiiro no Kakera: Omoi Iro no Kioku #