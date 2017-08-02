Einloggen

Du bist noch nicht bei consolewars registriert? Dann erstelle
jetzt ein Benutzerkonto!
Home
Newsarchiv
Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen...

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 02. August 2017 um 19:26 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 24.07.- 30.07.2017:

Hardware

Woche vom 24.07.2017 bis 31.07.2017

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2017

Insgesamt

3DS

142.600

58.559

84.041

936.406

23.097.147

PS4

93.356

36.218

57.138

995.055

5.095.718

NSWI

89.314

31.906

57.408

1.286.300

1.286.300

VITA

4.967

4.655

312

230.725

5.673.722

Wii U

142

146

-4

14.231

3.327.439

PS3

121

129

-8

18.710

10.468.489

XONE

94

200

-106

5.149

79.980


Software

01./00. [3DS] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age # (Square Enix) {2017.07.29} (¥5.980) - 1.148.888 / NEU
02./00. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age # (Square Enix) {2017.07.29} (¥8.980) - 950.315 / NEU
03./01. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 105.326 / 753.411 (-84%)
04./02. [3DS] Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaire's Conspiracy (Level 5) {2017.07.20} (¥4.444) - 24.491 / 95.358 (-65%)
05./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 13.841 / 601.869 (+7%)
06./03. [3DS] Hey! Pikmin (Nintendo) {2017.07.13} (¥4.980) - 11.900 / 99.394 (-45%)
07./05. [PS4] Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (Square Enix) {2017.07.13} (¥6.800) - 8.158 / 127.971 (-57%)
08./04. [3DS] Sumikko Gurashi: Koko, Dokonan Desu? (Nippon Columbia) {2017.07.20} (¥4.800) - 8.027 / 28.910 (-62%)
09./00. [PSV] Kenka Bancho Otome: Kanzenmuketsu no My Honey (Spike Chunsoft) {2017.07.27} (¥5.980) - 6.931 / NEU
10./08. [NSW] Arms (Nintendo) {2017.06.16} (¥5.980) - 5.959 / 183.945 (-25%)
11./10. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 5.803 / 548.819 (-3%)
12./00. [PS4] Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.07.27} (¥6.800) - 5.626 / NEU
13./09. [PS4] Gundam Versus # (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.07.06} (¥8.200) - 5.294 / 149.137 (-21%)
14./11. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2016.11.18} (¥4.980) - 5.283 / 3.300.384 (+0%)
15./00. [PS4] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.07.27} (¥5.900) - 4.879 / NEU
16./15. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition # (Sony Computer Entertainment) {2015.03.19} (¥2.400) - 3.867 / 1.184.150 (+16%)
17./17. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) - 3.607 / 208.705 (+13%)
18./00. [PSV] Wagamama High Spec # (iMel) {2017.07.27} (¥4.980) - 3.062 / NEU
19./00. [PSV] Grisaia no Kajitsu: Side Episode (Prototype) {2017.07.27} (¥4.000) - 3.052 / NEU
20./00. [PSV] Hiiro no Kakera: Omoi Iro no Kioku # (Idea Factory) {2017.07.27} (¥6.300) - 2.914 / NEU