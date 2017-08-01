Mass Effect Andromeda: Neuer Patch veröffentlicht
Konzentriert sich auf den Multiplayer
Dienstag, 01. August 2017
Bereits in anderer News sprachen wir über die offizielle Fusion zwischen BioWare Montreal und den Motive Studios. Da man die Ressourcen verlagert, gibt es allerhöchster Wahrscheinlichkeit nach, keinen Singleplayer DLC mehr zu Mass Effect Andromeda.
Trotzdem unterstützt das verbliebene Team den Titel noch mit weiteren Patches. Gestern wurde so ein neues Update bereitgestellt, das sich größtenteils auf den Multiplayer konzentriert. Welche Änderungen und Verbesserungen damit einhergehen, könnt ihr euch hier ansehen.
Veteran ranks of characters will only drop after all characters of that rarity have been unlocked to rank 10.
Naladen explosion now deals damage when Cryo or Incendiary Ammo are equipped.
Fixed issue where Dwindling Supplies and Empty Resupply mission modifiers would not function correctly if a player left the game.
Dhan shotgun now properly primes enemies.
Fixed issue where Bulwark, Siphon, and Concussive variants of pistols and sniper rifles would prime enemies too slowly when using special ammo.
Fixed issue where using Supply Pack Transmitter would reduce spare ammo if Empty Resupply mission modifier was active.
Using First Aid with Supply Pack Transmitter no longer heals enemies.
Fixed issue that caused screen to blink red/yellow when using Siphon and Bulwark weapons.
Rank XIV Common Characters are no longer displayed as Rank XV
