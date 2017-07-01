Splatoon 2: Update 1.1.2 veröffentlicht
Einige Änderungen und Fixes
Nintendo Switch // Donnerstag, 27. Juli 2017 um 06:34 von
Seit fast einer Woche ist Splatoon 2 nun im Handel erhältlich. Aus Großbritannien und Japan haben wir in den letzten Tagen bereits Erfolgsmeldungen zum Nintendo Switch Spiel gehört. Um den Titel weiter zu verbessern, hat Nintendo zuletzt Patch 1.1.2 veröffentlicht. Die Änderungen und Verbesserungen seht ihr hier.
An occasionally occurring issue allowed players to receive gear from the SplatNet Gear Shop with an unintended combination of gear abilities. The combination of abilities for this type of gear has been changed to match those of gear available for purchase in the Inkopolis Square shops.
Fixed an issue that prevented ranking information from displaying properly when viewing “Past Records” for League Battle.
Adjusted the number of points required to fill the special gauge for the following weapons:
Weapon Before ⇒ After
Splat Dualies 180 ⇒ 170
Hero Dualie Replicas 180 ⇒ 170
Enperry Splat Dualies 180 ⇒ 170
Tentatek Splattershot 190 ⇒ 210
N-ZAP ’85 180 ⇒ 200
.96 Gal 180 ⇒ 210
Slosher 180 ⇒ 190
Hero Slosher Replica 180 ⇒ 190
Tri-Slosher 180 ⇒ 210
Mini Splatling 180 ⇒ 190
Fixed an issue that prevented ranking information from displaying properly when viewing “Past Records” for League Battle.
Adjusted the number of points required to fill the special gauge for the following weapons:
Weapon Before ⇒ After
Splat Dualies 180 ⇒ 170
Hero Dualie Replicas 180 ⇒ 170
Enperry Splat Dualies 180 ⇒ 170
Tentatek Splattershot 190 ⇒ 210
N-ZAP ’85 180 ⇒ 200
.96 Gal 180 ⇒ 210
Slosher 180 ⇒ 190
Hero Slosher Replica 180 ⇒ 190
Tri-Slosher 180 ⇒ 210
Mini Splatling 180 ⇒ 190