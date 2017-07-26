Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 26. Juli 2017 um 15:28 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 17.-23.07.2017:

Hardware

Woche vom 17.07.2017 bis 24.07.2017

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2017

Insgesamt

NSWI

98.999

-

N/A

1.196.986

1.196.986

3DS

34.145

-

N/A

793.806

22.954.547

PS4

30.878

-

N/A

901.699

5.002.362

VITA

4.545

-

N/A

225.758

5.668.755

Wii U

176

-

N/A

14.089

3.327.297

PS3

142

-

N/A

18.589

10.468.368

XONE

77

-

N/A

5.055

79.886


Software

01./00. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 648.085 / NEU
02./00. [3DS] Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaire's Conspiracy (Level 5) {2017.07.20} (¥4.444) - 70.867 / Neu
03./02. [3DS] Hey! Pikmin (Nintendo) {2017.07.13} (¥4.980) - 21.628 / 87.494 (-67%)
04./00. [3DS] Sumikko Gurashi: Koko, Dokonan Desu? (Nippon Columbia) {2017.07.20} (¥4.800) - 20.883 / NEU
05./01. [PS4] Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (Square Enix) {2017.07.13} (¥6.800) - 19.049 / 119.813 (-81%)
06./05. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 12.980 / 588.028 (+12%)
07./00. [NSW] Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star # (Marvelous) {2017.07.20} (¥7.800) - 10.247 / Neu
08./07. [NSW] Arms (Nintendo) {2017.06.16} (¥5.980) - 7.984 / 177.987 (-8%)
09./03. [PS4] Gundam Versus # (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.07.06} (¥8.200) - 6.665 / 143.844 (-58%)
10./08. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 5.989 / 543.016 (-15%)
11./10. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2016.11.18} (¥4.980) - 5.276 / 3.295.102 (+7%)
12./00. [PS4] Under Night In-Birth Exe:Latest (Arc System Works) {2017.07.20} (¥6.800) - 5.013 / NEU
13./04. [3DS] Ever Oasis (Nintendo) {2017.07.13} (¥4.980) - 4.511 / 18.835 (-69%)
14./12. [3DS] Monster Hunter Double Cross (Capcom) {2017.03.18} (¥5.800) - 3.354 / 1.546.392 (-17%)
15./15. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition # (Sony Computer Entertainment) {2015.03.19} (¥2.400) - 3.331 / 1.180.284 (+5%)
16./00. [NSW] Cars 3: Driven to Win (Warner Entertainment Japan) {2017.07.20} (¥5.700) - 3.220 / NEU
17./14. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) - 3.201 / 205.098 (+0%)
18./00. [PSV] World Election # (Piacci) {2017.07.20} (¥6.800) - 3.017 / NEU
19./13. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition] (Take-Two Interactive Japan) {2015.10.08} (¥4.990) - 2.792 / 366.844 (-14%)
20./25. [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥4.980) - 2.636 / 233.737