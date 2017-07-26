Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 17.-23.07.2017:
Hardware
Woche vom 17.07.2017 bis 24.07.2017
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2017
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
98.999
|
-
|
N/A
|
1.196.986
|
1.196.986
|
3DS
|
34.145
|
-
|
N/A
|
793.806
|
22.954.547
|
PS4
|
30.878
|
-
|
N/A
|
901.699
|
5.002.362
|
VITA
|
4.545
|
-
|
N/A
|
225.758
|
5.668.755
|
Wii U
|
176
|
-
|
N/A
|
14.089
|
3.327.297
|
PS3
|
142
|
-
|
N/A
|
18.589
|
10.468.368
|
XONE
|
77
|
-
|
N/A
|
5.055
|
79.886
Software
01./00. [NSW] Splatoon 2 #
02./00. [3DS] Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaire's Conspiracy
03./02. [3DS] Hey! Pikmin
04./00. [3DS] Sumikko Gurashi: Koko, Dokonan Desu?
05./01. [PS4] Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
06./05. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
07./00. [NSW] Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star #
08./07. [NSW] Arms
09./03. [PS4] Gundam Versus #
10./08. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
11./10. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon
12./00. [PS4] Under Night In-Birth Exe:Latest
13./04. [3DS] Ever Oasis
14./12. [3DS] Monster Hunter Double Cross
15./15. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition #
16./00. [NSW] Cars 3: Driven to Win
17./14. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo
18./00. [PSV] World Election #
19./13. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition]
20./25. [NSW] 1-2-Switch