Titanfall 2: Patch Notes zum neuen Update
Operation Frontier Shield ist jetzt verfügbar
Consoles // Dienstag, 25. Juli 2017 um 13:13 von
Vor kurzem kündigte Respawn Entertainment einen neuen DLC zu Titanfall 2 an. Operation Frontier Shield ist ab sofort für Xbox One, PlayStation 4 und PC kostenlos erhältlich. Eine der größten Neuerungen ist ein neuer 4 Spieler Co-Op Modus, bei dem ihr in fünf Runden gegen Horden antretet.
Gestern veröffentlichte der Entwickler auch die passenden Patch Notes, die mit dem Update einhergehen. Alle Änderungen könnt ihr euch hier durchlesen.
NEW MODE: Frontier Defense!
Co-op 4 player mode.
Davis and Droz of the Last Resort faction will be guiding you through the waves. They are unique to Frontier Defense mode and your earned merits will still apply to whatever MP Faction you have selected.
Defend your Harvester against 5 waves of increasingly difficult enemies.
The Titan you pick at the start is locked for the rest of the match.
Earn cash for defeating enemies that you can spend in between waves to purchase tools at the Armory.
Choose from Easy / Regular / Hard / Master difficulty.
There will be an Insane difficulty as well that will exist in a separate tile as a Featured Mode.
New Titan Progression - ‘Aegis Ranks’
Earn Aegis Ranks by completing matches of Frontier Defense. Aegis Ranks can unlock powerful upgrades for your Titans, helping you succeed at higher difficulty levels. For now these Ranks will only apply to Frontier Defense.
5 maps supported at launch
Homestead
Forwardbase Kodai
War Games
Rise
Blackwater Canal
We are currently testing additional maps and will add more in future
“Classic Music” option will unlock Titanfall 1 lobby music and Frontier Defense music. [Win 10 matches of Frontier Defense to access]
NEW MAP: Rise
Long sight lines and tight quarters dictate the battle in this abandoned desert reservoir. The towering, sheer walls and a system of convenient zip lines provide Pilots with means to get around quickly while Titans do battle in the long corridors below. Pilots can also set up ambushes in the guts of this complex pipeworks, while titans can lock down large sections of the battlefield at critical junctures. Tread carefully.
NEW LIVE FIRE MAP: Township
A new modular construction of a residential firefight. Cover is sparse for Pilots bold enough to leave the safety of a few houses. Windows and rooftops decide who controls the map, but dense interiors can always hold surprises.
NEW CONTENT [PURCHASABLE]
ELITE WEAPON WARPAINTS: Exclusive to Pilot weapons, these Warpaints grant the Squad Leader bonus: If you or any other player own one of these Warpaints, everyone on your team will be granted bonus XP. The effect doesn't stack, and you don't need to have the warpaint equipped to receive the bonus. Additionally, owners of the Warpaints will have a 10% chance of receiving a double XP token per owned weapon [up to 30%] at the end of every match.
PRICE: $4.99 each // $24.99 bundle for all [bundle only available until 8.28.2017]
G2A5 “MASTERWORK ELITE”
ALTERNATOR “FRONTIER PATRIOT ELITE”
B3 WINGMAN “AQUA FADE ELITE”
ARCHER “PHANTOM ELITE”
CAR “CRIMSON FURY ELITE”
R-201 CARBINE “UNDERGROUND ELITE”
EVA-8 AUTO SHOTGUN “BADLANDS ELITE”
FLATLINE “BLUE FADE ELITE”
TITAN WARPAINTS [LIMITED EDITION - CAN ONLY BUY UNTIL 8.28.2017]: Grants bonus Aegis XP to you and your teammates at the completion of a Frontier Defense match when this skin is equipped. This boost will be increased with each team member that also has the warpaint meaning you can earn up to 4x Aegis XP bonus. Warpaint also includes an additional shoulder arm plate with scaling iconography based on hardest Frontier Defense difficulty completed with that titan. The Warpaint also grants a special call sign with scaling iconography based on the hardest Frontier Defense difficulty completed with that titan.
PRICE: $4.99 each // $24.99 bundle for all
GAME IMPROVEMENTS
Added more out of bounds triggers to Complex.
New stats page for maps, including tracking of Frontier Defense difficulty levels.
Visual improvements for Weapon and Titan stats pages.
TITAN BALANCE
General
Ogre class Titans now have a baseline of 1 dash with a 10 second cooldown.
Turbo Engine will now reduce cool down of Scorch and Legion’s dashes to 5 seconds. It will still behave the same as before for other Titan classes.
Overcore now gives 20% core meter.
Electric Smoke unlocks at 20% instead of 25%.
Ronin
Sword Block damage reduction reduced by 5%.
Scorch
Scorch will now have 1 dash charge with a 10 second cooldown.
Increased Firewall’s width.
Scorch Kits
Wildfire Launcher now increases the direct-hit damage of the Thermite Launcher. It still increases the amount of fire spread.
Scorched Earth’s lingering fire lasts longer.
Tempered Plating now makes Scorch immune to crits and his own thermite damage.
Fixed a bug with Flame Core not igniting Incendiary Traps.
Legion
Legion will now have 1 dash charge with a 10 second cooldown.
Hidden Compartment: Power Shot has two charges and Power Shot damage is reduced by 15%.
Monarch
XO-16 base magazine size increased to 40 rounds.
Reduced the strength of the slow effect of Energy Siphon.
Slightly reduced effectiveness of Arc Rounds against Vortex Shield and Heat Shield.
Multi-Target Missile System no longer locks onto cloaked targets.
PILOT BALANCE
General
Aim Assist settings have been modified for Assault Rifles and SMGs.
ARs and SMGs require you to be aiming closer to your target before any ADS assist takes effect.
Reduced the overall effectiveness of ADS assist for Assault Rifles.
Titan Hunter kit modified to be 10% extra Titan meter from damage instead of 10% Titan Meter on Titan Kill.
Phase Shift
Now has just 1 charge, but recharges faster.
SMG’s
Medium and long damage significantly reduced.
One of the positive changes we saw in the High TTK playlist was the increase of weapon diversity. It is our hope that between the Aim Assist nerf and this SMG nerf, we’ll see weapon diversity increased across all three platforms.
G2
Reduced fire rate.
DMR
Reduced fire rate: In this particular instance, we felt that the reduced fire rate simply made the gun feel better since the gun stabilizes better between shots.
Flatline
Slightly reduced damage at medium range. It still has the best medium range damage of any Assault Rifle.
Archer
No longer locks onto cloaked targets.
Smart Pistol
No longer locks onto cloaked targets.
Sidearms
High TTK playlist changes for the P2016, Wingman, Wingman Elite, and Mozambique have been brought over to bring their power level down now that all Pilots can carry a secondary weapon.
Melee
Lunge time and melee hit frames changed to .3 seconds from .2 seconds. This will help people firing weapons, particularly automatic weapons, get extra shots in before the lunge completes.
Melee lunge range reduced.
Non-lunge melee attack range increased. This will help with the cases where melee looks like it should hit but doesn’t connect with the target.
GAME MODE ADJUSTMENTS:
Various improvements to the UI for Private Match, including increased visibility of text chat on PC.
MISC BUG FIXES
Fixed issues with purchasable Nose Arts not showing up correctly on Titans.
Spectators in Marked for Death can no longer be marked for death.
(Xbox One) Buttons and pod doors in War Games intro sequence now play at the correct volume.
Titan Nose Arts flagged as Advocate Gift unlocks may now actually be awarded when opening Advocate Gifts.
