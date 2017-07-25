Minecraft: Neues Update für Nintendo Switch veröffentlicht
1080p im Docked Modus ab sofort
Nintendo Switch // Dienstag, 25. Juli 2017 um 13:13 von
Seit Mai ist Minecraft auch für die Nintendo Switch verfügbar. In Zukunft soll auch Cross-Play zwischen anderen Plattformen ermöglicht werden; nur nicht mit der PlayStation 4, aufgrund der Bestimmungen von Sony.
Kürzlich wurde ein neues Update für die Version veröffentlicht. Ab sofort wird damit im Docked Modus auch 1080p unterstützt. Bislang lag die Auflösung bei 720p. Die genauen Änderungen seht ihr hier.
Added Canyon, a free Glide track.
Added Biome Settlers 2 Skin pack.
Added Terracotta and Glazed Terracotta layers to Tumble.
Enable 1080p display when placed in the Nintendo Switch Dock.
Improved performance in Solo Glide when restarting the level (particularly with split-screen spectators).
Totem of Undying now also applies Fire Resistance II.
Fixed some areas where it was possible to escape from Battle maps or Glide tracks.
Fixed a bug where players were unable to milk a Cow in Creative Mode.
Fixed a bug where players were being teleported back to the Nether portal shortly after arriving in the other dimension.
Fixed a bug where broken Banners wouldn't stack with crafted Banners.
Fixed a bug where Wheat, Ladders, and Banners were not correctly spawning in Woodland Mansions.
Fixed a bug where Monster Spawners in Woodland Mansions were Pigs instead of Spiders.
Fixed a bug where the Item Frame icon appeared when holding a Map.
Fixed an incorrect death message when players were killed by Zombie Villagers.
Fix for custom names of Mobs not being shown in death messages.
Fix for being unable to unlock "Sniper Duel".
Fix for being unable to unlock "Camouflage".
Fix for MCCE #5183 - Player can kill a tamed Parrot with PvP disabled.
Fix for MCCE #5062 - Farmer Villagers only plant one seed after harvesting a whole crop of seeds from a field.
Fix for MCCE #4103 - Time spent on the Pause menu when under water counts towards the "Free Diver" trophy.
Fix for MCCE #3112 - When trying to throw food, Villagers throw it in the wrong direction.
Fix for MCCE #5219 - Two types of Bone Block with different pictures.
Fix for MCCE #4989 - Zombie Villager Spawn eggs are the wrong colour.
Fix for MCCE #5261 - Flower hitbox is displaced.
Fix for MCCE #4897 - Beds explode when TNT Explodes is disabled.
Fix for MCCE #4954 - Mobs can't move with a block above them.
Fix for MCCE #3010 - Constructing an End portal in a certain method can lead to the End Portal being created next to the portal frame.
Fix for MCCE #5292 - Only regular Skeletons spawning in the Nether.
Fix for MCCE #5151 & MCCE #5208 - Item frames don't show the custom name of their items.
