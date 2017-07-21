Battlefield 1: Juli Update veröffentlicht
Neue Night Map und mehr
Consoles // Freitag, 21. Juli 2017 um 11:22 von
DICE und Electronic Arts haben das Juli Update zu Battlefield 1 für Xbox One, PlayStation 4 und PC veröffentlicht. Die bereits angekündigte Prise de Tahure Night Map ist damit offiziell verfügbar. Alle weiteren Änderungen und Verbesserungen entnehmt ihr den beigefügten Patch Notes.
Maps and modes
Soissons: Adjusted Flag D capture area in Frontlines to improve map balance.
Nivelle Nights: Fixed a bug where the Out of Bounds grayscale screen-effect would sometimes fail to enable.
Nivelle Nights: Fixed an issue where field kits in sector five in a Rush game could be used before the sector was active.
Fort de Vaux: Players should no longer be able to get on top of the fort around the courtyard area.
Other fixes
Updated the Map Voting system to exclude the previous map (as well as the current map) from the random selection pool to prevent the possible A-B-A-B map play pattern.
Game will now cancel matchmaking whenever backing out of the Operations globe screen. This to prevent a lingering blur state of the globe.
Synchronized damage taken effect to the actual shooter networked state. Previously it lead to out of sync effects where the shooter was not yet visible.
Fixed a rare client crash that could occur when a player joined late and a player just dropped/picked up a weapon.
Fixed a disconnect issue that could occur when loading a map.
Premium
Premium Friends – Non-Premium players’ score will now show 0 throughout the match on all Scoreboards and End-of-Round screens.
Rent a Server Program
Added new setting to allow for limited number of specific kits.
Added setting for round time limit multiplier.
Added setting for Unlimited Magazines.
Countdown stops if players drop: Lowered the required player count for countdown to start game round to the minimum number of players required to finish a game if pre-round is enabled. The player count is unchanged if pre-round is disabled.
Implemented a latency soft lock option where players with a ping higher than 100ms higher get kicked automatically.
UI
Fixed issue where the “Player-Created Content” option was grayed-out, unusable, and set to “Hide” after booting the title without a network connection.
Fixed the wrong transport driver chase camera caption in the controls UI.
The networking issues icons will not show up in Spectator Mode anymore.
