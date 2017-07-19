Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 19. Juli 2017 um 15:25 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 10.07. - 16.07.2017:

Hardware

Woche vom 10.07.2017 bis 17.07.2017

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2017

Insgesamt

3DS

58.559

14.890

43.669

759.661

22.920.402

PS4

36.218

29.771

6.447

870.821

4.971.484

NSWI

31.906

26.256

5.650

1.097.987

1.097.987

VITA

4.655

4.572

83

221.213

5.664.210

XONE

200

72

128

4.978

79.809

Wii U

146

164

-18

13.913

3.327.121

PS3

129

148

-19

18.447

10.468.226


Software

01./00. [PS4] Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (Square Enix) {2017.07.13} (¥6.800) - 100.764 / NEU
02./00. [3DS] Hey! Pikmin (Nintendo) {2017.07.13} (¥4.980) - 65.867 / NEU
03./01. [PS4] Gundam Versus # (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.07.06} (¥8.200) - 15.734 / 137.178 (-87%)
04./00. [3DS] Ever Oasis (Nintendo) {2017.07.13} (¥4.980) - 14.325 / Neu
05./02. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 11.554 / 575.048 (-14%)
06./00. [3DS] 100% Pascal Sensei: Kanpeki Paint Bombers (Konami) {2017.07.13} (¥4.980) - 9.113 / NEU
07./03. [NSW] Arms (Nintendo) {2017.06.16} (¥5.980) - 8.642 / 170.003 (-32%)
08./06. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 7.015 / 537.027 (-10%)
09./00. [NSW] Super Bomberman R (Konami) {2017.03.03} (¥4.980) - 5.200 / 97.123
10./10. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2016.11.18} (¥4.980) - 4.938 / 3.289.826 (+45%)
11./00. [PS4] Hakoniwa Company Works (Nippon Ichi Software) {2017.07.13} (¥6.980) - 4.586 / NEU
12./08. [3DS] Monster Hunter Double Cross (Capcom) {2017.03.18} (¥5.800) - 4.045 / 1.543.038 (-7%)
13./09. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition] (Take-Two Interactive Japan) {2015.10.08} (¥4.990) - 3.251 / 364.052 (-9%)
14./16. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) - 3.201 / 201.897 (+14%)
15./12. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition # (Sony Computer Entertainment) {2015.03.19} (¥2.400) - 3.169 / 1.176.952 (-6%)
16./04. [PS4] Omega Labyrinth Z # (D3Publisher) {2017.07.06} (¥7.300) - 3.062 / 12.381 (-67%)
17./17. [3DS] Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultimate Mission X (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.04.27} (¥5.700) - 2.458 / 177.949 (-5%)
18./07. [3DS] Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology # (Atlus) {2017.06.29} (¥6.480) - 2.433 / 32.377 (-55%)
19./13. [PS4] Call of Duty: Black Ops III - Game of the Year Edition (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.06.29} (¥5.900) - 2.417 / 8.947 (-26%)
20./19. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo) {2016.12.01} (¥4.700) - 2.392 / 1.062.057 (-1%)