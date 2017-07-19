Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 10.07. - 16.07.2017:
Hardware
Woche vom 10.07.2017 bis 17.07.2017
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2017
|
Insgesamt
|
3DS
|
58.559
|
14.890
|
43.669
|
759.661
|
22.920.402
|
PS4
|
36.218
|
29.771
|
6.447
|
870.821
|
4.971.484
|
NSWI
|
31.906
|
26.256
|
5.650
|
1.097.987
|
1.097.987
|
VITA
|
4.655
|
4.572
|
83
|
221.213
|
5.664.210
|
XONE
|
200
|
72
|
128
|
4.978
|
79.809
|
Wii U
|
146
|
164
|
-18
|
13.913
|
3.327.121
|
PS3
|
129
|
148
|
-19
|
18.447
|
10.468.226
Software
01./00. [PS4] Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
02./00. [3DS] Hey! Pikmin
03./01. [PS4] Gundam Versus #
04./00. [3DS] Ever Oasis
05./02. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
06./00. [3DS] 100% Pascal Sensei: Kanpeki Paint Bombers
07./03. [NSW] Arms
08./06. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
09./00. [NSW] Super Bomberman R
10./10. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon
11./00. [PS4] Hakoniwa Company Works
12./08. [3DS] Monster Hunter Double Cross
13./09. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition]
14./16. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo
15./12. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition #
16./04. [PS4] Omega Labyrinth Z #
17./17. [3DS] Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultimate Mission X
18./07. [3DS] Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology #
19./13. [PS4] Call of Duty: Black Ops III - Game of the Year Edition
20./19. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS