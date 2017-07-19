Titanfall 2: 4 Spieler Co-Op Horde Modus angekündigt
Operation Frontier Shield erscheint nächsten Dienstag
Mittwoch, 19. Juli 2017
Respawn Entertainment hat bereits die nächste Erweiterung zu Titanfall 2 angekündigt. Operation Frontier Shield wird bereits nächsten Dienstag, den 25. Juli veröffentlicht, und bringt erneut zahlreiche, kostenlose Inhalte für Spieler mit sich. Zuletzt teilte man mit, monatlich eine Million Spieler zu verzeichnen.
Zwei neue Maps sind wieder an Bord. Neue Weaponskins könnt ihr ebenfalls erwerben. Das Hauptaugenmerk liegt aber auf dem neuen 4 Spieler Co-Op Horde Modus, der eingeführt wird. Dabei müsst ihr zusammen mit drei Spielern insgesamt fünf Wellen an Gegnern aufhalten. Dazu heißt es inklusive Trailer:
Defend your Harvester against 5 waves of increasingly difficult enemies.
Earn cash for defeating enemies that you can spend in between waves to purchase tools like Batteries, Arc Traps, Sentries, and more.
Choose from Easy / Regular / Hard / Master difficulty.
There will be an Insane difficulty as well that will exist in a separate tile as a Featured Mode.
New Titan Progression – ‘Aegis Ranks’
Earn Aegis Ranks by completing matches of Frontier Defense. Aegis Ranks can unlock powerful upgrades for your Titans, helping you succeed at higher difficulty levels. For now these Ranks will only apply to Frontier Defense.
New, challenging enemy types to battle.
5 maps supported at launch
Homestead
Forwardbase Kodai
War Games
Rise
Blackwater Canal
We are currently testing additional maps and will add more in future