UK-Charts: Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age an der Spitze
Crash nur noch auf der 3
Consoles // Montag, 17. Juli 2017 um 13:06 von
Die GfK hat heute erneut die wöchentlichen Software-Charts aus Großbritannien veröffentlicht. Nach zwei Wochen an der Spitze musste Crash Bandicoot wieder weichen. Die N. Sane Trilogy liegt nur noch auf Platz 3.
Neuer Spitzenreiter ist Final Fantasy XII : The Zodiac Age von Square Enix für PlayStation 4. Die Top 10 der vergangenen Woche seht ihr hier.
1. Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
2. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
3. Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy
4. Overwatch
5. Grand Theft Auto V
6. Forza Horizon 3
7. Minecraft: Xbox Edition
8. WipEout: Omega Collection
9. Horizon Zero Dawn
10. Injustice 2