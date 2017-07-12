Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 12. Juli 2017 um 15:25 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 03.07. - 09.07.2017:

Hardware

Woche vom 03.07.2017 bis 10.07.2017

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2017

Insgesamt

PS4

29.771

29.194

577

834.603

4.935.266

NSWI

26.256

25.805

451

1.066.081

1.066.081

3DS

14.890

15.720

-830

701.102

22.861.843

VITA

4.572

4.403

169

216.558

5.659.555

Wii U

164

193

-29

13.767

3.326.975

PS3

148

153

-5

18.318

10.468.097

XONE

72

228

-156

4.778

79.609


Software

01./00. [PS4] Gundam Versus # (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.07.06} (¥8.200) - 121.444 / NEU
02./03. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 13.436 / 563.495 (-7%)
03./02. [NSW] Arms (Nintendo) {2017.06.16} (¥5.980) - 12.653 / 161.361 (-34%)
04./00. [PS4] Omega Labyrinth Z # (D3Publisher) {2017.07.06} (¥7.300) - 9.320 / NEU
05./00. [PSV] Omega Labyrinth Z # (D3Publisher) {2017.07.06} (¥6.800) - 8.821 / NEU
06./07. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 7.830 / 530.012 (-14%)
07./01. [3DS] Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology # (Atlus) {2017.06.29} (¥6.480) - 5.349 / 29.945 (-78%)
08./08. [3DS] Monster Hunter Double Cross (Capcom) {2017.03.18} (¥5.800) - 4.328 / 1.538.993 (-28%)
09./10. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition] (Take-Two Interactive Japan) {2015.10.08} (¥4.990) - 3.589 / 360.800 (-9%)
10./15. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2016.11.18} (¥4.980) - 3.405 / 3.284.888 (+11%)
11./05. [PS4] Portal Knights (Spike Chunsoft) {2017.06.29} (¥3.000) - 3.389 / 14.888 (-71%)
12./13. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition # (Sony Computer Entertainment) {2015.03.19} (¥2.400) - 3.368 / 1.173.784 (+6%)
13./12. [PS4] Call of Duty: Black Ops III - Game of the Year Edition (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.06.29} (¥5.900) - 3.286 / 6.530 (+1%)
14./06. [3DS] The Alliance Alive (FuRyu) {2017.06.22} (¥6.280) - 3.072 / 39.578 (-70%)
15./11. [PS4] Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana (Nihon Falcom) {2017.05.25} (¥6.800) - 2.877 / 59.564 (-22%)
16./17. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) - 2.804 / 198.696 (-3%)
17./18. [3DS] Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultimate Mission X (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.04.27} (¥5.700) - 2.594 / 175.491 (-6%)
18./19. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege (Ubisoft) {2015.12.10} (¥8.400) - 2.445 / 211.210 (-5%)
19./20. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo) {2016.12.01} (¥4.700) - 2.409 / 1.059.665 (-2%)
20./24. [PS4] NieR: Automata (Square Enix) {2017.02.23} (¥7.800) - 2.253 / 352.096 (-4%)