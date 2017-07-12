Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
12. Juli 2017
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 03.07. - 09.07.2017:
Hardware
Woche vom 03.07.2017 bis 10.07.2017
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2017
|
Insgesamt
|
PS4
|
29.771
|
29.194
|
577
|
834.603
|
4.935.266
|
NSWI
|
26.256
|
25.805
|
451
|
1.066.081
|
1.066.081
|
3DS
|
14.890
|
15.720
|
-830
|
701.102
|
22.861.843
|
VITA
|
4.572
|
4.403
|
169
|
216.558
|
5.659.555
|
Wii U
|
164
|
193
|
-29
|
13.767
|
3.326.975
|
PS3
|
148
|
153
|
-5
|
18.318
|
10.468.097
|
XONE
|
72
|
228
|
-156
|
4.778
|
79.609
Software
01./00. [PS4] Gundam Versus #
03./02. [NSW] Arms
04./00. [PS4] Omega Labyrinth Z #
05./00. [PSV] Omega Labyrinth Z #
06./07. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
07./01. [3DS] Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology #
08./08. [3DS] Monster Hunter Double Cross
09./10. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition]
10./15. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon
11./05. [PS4] Portal Knights
12./13. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition #
13./12. [PS4] Call of Duty: Black Ops III - Game of the Year Edition
14./06. [3DS] The Alliance Alive
15./11. [PS4] Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
16./17. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo
17./18. [3DS] Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultimate Mission X
18./19. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege
19./20. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS
20./24. [PS4] NieR: Automata