PS Now: Erste PS4 Spiele erscheinen über den Streaming Dienst
51 sind dabei
Sony // Donnerstag, 06. Juli 2017 um 17:43 von
PS Now, der Streaming Dienst von Sony für PlayStation 4 und PC, wird in regelmäßigen Abständen vom Unternehmen mit neuen Spielen ausgestattet. Heute gab man bekannt, erstmals PlayStation 4 Spiele anzubieten.
Insgesamt sind es 51 Spiele, die nun für rund 20 Dollar im Monat verfügbar sind. Insgesamt wächst das Angebot damit auf über 500 Titel.
Killzone Shadow Fall
Saint’s Row IV Re-Elected
WWE 2K16
Tropico 5
F1 2015
Evolve
Dead Nation Apocalypse
Helldivers
Resogun
Heavy Rain
Tearaway Unfolded
Counterspy
Shadow of the Beast
Alienation
Escape Plan
Everybody’s gone to the Rapture
Broken Age
Grim Fandango Remastered
Castlestorm Definitive Edition
God of War III: Remastered
Super Mega Baseball
Ultra Street Fighter IV
Hardware: Rivals
This War Of Mine: The Little Ones
Day Of The Tentacle Remastered
Sherlock Holmes: Crimes And Punishments
Dungeons II
Back To Bed
Pure Chess
Pure Pool
Olliolli
Stick It To The Man
Blood Bowl 2
Super Stardust Ultra
Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky
Nidhogg
Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition
MX vs ATV Supercross Encore
Farming Simulator 15
Tour De France 2016
Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers
Grand Ages: Medieval
Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship
Q*bert: Rebooted
Fluster Cluck
The Last Tinker: City of Colors
Velocibox
Whispering Willows
Kickbeat Special Edition
Battle Worlds Kronos
Legend Of Kay Anniversary
