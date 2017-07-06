Accolades Trailer zu Tekken 7
Patch 1.03 veröffentlicht
Consoles // Donnerstag, 06. Juli 2017 um 06:33 von
Bandai Namco hat vor etwas mehr als einem Monat Tekken 7 für PlayStation 4, Xbox One und PC veröffentlicht. Gestern folgte unter anderem ein Accolades Trailer zum Spiel, der die Stimmen der Fachpresse zusammenfasst. Zusätzlich wurde Patch 1.03 bereitgestellt, der einige Änderungen mit sich bringt.
Improved match makings in Online modes.
Now it takes less time to find an opponent in Online modes.
Improved usability in Player Match.
Now the game offers more opportunities for players to navigate through the menu in Player Match sessions.
This change should allow players to leave sessions more easily.
Adjusted the restriction of the revenge match in Ranked Match.
Now players can have unlimited revenge matches with the same opponent in Ranked Match.
Fixed a revenge match related issue.
Fixed an issue where an opponent’s character and name are sometimes changed upon having revenge matches.
Made some sound volume adjustments in Jukebox
Adjusted the BGM volume in Jukebox for TEKKEN 1, TEKKEN 2, TEKKEN3 and TEKKEN4.
Made some color adjustments to certain Customization items.
This is to fix an issue where players can set certain color values (Black) to certain items in a way that was not originally intended by the dev.
Adjusted Leo’s Character Customization.
Fixed an issue where Leo’s upper body disappears when equipping certain items.
Game design adjustments.
Adjusted some behaviors in the game regarding certain character’s moves.
Fixed an issue where some characters’ throw moves don’t properly reflect Rage state.
