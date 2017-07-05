Einloggen

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 05. Juli 2017 um 17:19 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 26.06.- 02.07.2017:

Hardware

Woche vom 26.06.2017 bis 03.07.2017

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2017

Insgesamt

PS4

29.194

25.680

3.514

804.832

4.905.495

NSWI

25.805

22.361

3.444

1.039.825

1.039.825

3DS

15.720

14.729

991

686.212

22.846.953

VITA

4.403

4.077

326

211.986

5.654.983

XONE

228

265

-37

4.706

79.537

Wii U

193

150

43

13.603

3.326.811

PS3

153

201

-48

18.170

10.467.949


Software

01./00. [3DS] Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology # (Atlus) {2017.06.29} (¥6.480) - 24.596 / NEU
02./01. [NSW] Arms (Nintendo) {2017.06.16} (¥5.980) - 19.307 / 148.707 (-33%)
03./05. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 14.423 / 550.059 (+6%)
04./00. [PSV] Osomatsu-San: The Game - Hang-Up Finding Employment Advice - Dead or Work # (Idea Factory) {2017.06.29} (¥6.300) - 11.579 / NEU
05./00. [PS4] Portal Knights (Spike Chunsoft) {2017.06.29} (¥3.000) - 11.498 / NEU
06./03. [3DS] The Alliance Alive (FuRyu) {2017.06.22} (¥6.280) - 10.085 / 36.506 (-62%)
07./06. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 9.144 / 522.182 (+10%)
08./07. [3DS] Monster Hunter Double Cross (Capcom) {2017.03.18} (¥5.800) - 6.003 / 1.534.666 (-17%)
09./00. [NSW] LEGO City Undercover (Warner Entertainment Japan) {2017.06.29} (¥5.700) - 5.351 / NEU
10./12. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition] (Take-Two Interactive Japan) {2015.10.08} (¥4.990) - 3.927 / 357.211 (+6%)
11./09. [PS4] Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana (Nihon Falcom) {2017.05.25} (¥6.800) - 3.681 / 56.687 (-27%)
12./00. [PS4] Call of Duty: Black Ops III - Game of the Year Edition (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.06.29} (¥5.900) - 3.244 / NEU
13./15. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition # (Sony Computer Entertainment) {2015.03.19} (¥2.400) - 3.175 / 1.170.416 (+4%)
14./00. [PSV] Tsumigui: Sen no Noroi, Sen no Inori for V (Dramatic Create) {2017.06.29} (¥6.900) - 3.105 / NEU
15./16. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2016.11.18} (¥4.980) - 3.069 / 3.281.483 (+2%)
16./00. [PSV] Karumaruka Circle # (Entergram) {2017.06.29} (¥4.980) - 2.937 / NEU
17./18. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) - 2.880 / 195.892 (+8%)
18./14. [3DS] Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultimate Mission X (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.04.27} (¥5.700) - 2.764 / 172.897 (-10%)
19./30. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege (Ubisoft) {2015.12.10} (¥8.400) - 2.575 / 208.764
20./19. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo) {2016.12.01} (¥4.700) - 2.470 / 1.057.256 (+4%)