Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Mittwoch, 05. Juli 2017 um 17:19 von
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 26.06.- 02.07.2017:
Hardware
Woche vom 26.06.2017 bis 03.07.2017
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2017
|
Insgesamt
|
PS4
|
29.194
|
25.680
|
3.514
|
804.832
|
4.905.495
|
NSWI
|
25.805
|
22.361
|
3.444
|
1.039.825
|
1.039.825
|
3DS
|
15.720
|
14.729
|
991
|
686.212
|
22.846.953
|
VITA
|
4.403
|
4.077
|
326
|
211.986
|
5.654.983
|
XONE
|
228
|
265
|
-37
|
4.706
|
79.537
|
Wii U
|
193
|
150
|
43
|
13.603
|
3.326.811
|
PS3
|
153
|
201
|
-48
|
18.170
|
10.467.949
Software
01./00. [3DS] Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology #
02./01. [NSW] Arms
03./05. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
04./00. [PSV] Osomatsu-San: The Game - Hang-Up Finding Employment Advice - Dead or Work #
05./00. [PS4] Portal Knights
06./03. [3DS] The Alliance Alive
07./06. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
08./07. [3DS] Monster Hunter Double Cross
09./00. [NSW] LEGO City Undercover
10./12. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition]
11./09. [PS4] Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
12./00. [PS4] Call of Duty: Black Ops III - Game of the Year Edition
13./15. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition #
14./00. [PSV] Tsumigui: Sen no Noroi, Sen no Inori for V
15./16. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon
16./00. [PSV] Karumaruka Circle #
17./18. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo
18./14. [3DS] Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultimate Mission X
19./30. [PS4] Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege
20./19. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS