Antique Carnevale von Square Enix angekündigt
Charakter Trailer inside
Consoles // Mittwoch, 05. Juli 2017 um 06:25 von
Square Enix hat kürzlich ein neues Spiel angekündigt. Antique Carnevale wird der neue Titel heißen, das vermutlich ein Rollenspiel wird. Allzu viele Informationen gibt es zum aktuellen Zeitpunkt noch nicht. Ein Release Zeitraum und Plattformen wurden noch nicht bekannt gegeben.
Bis in die kommenden Woche hinein, sollen weitere Charakter Trailer veröffentlicht werden. Das erste Video zu einer Figur namens Bernhard seht ihr hier. Weitere Informationen soll es am 18. Juli geben. Einen Überblick über den Prologue gibt es hier.
Prologue
Have you thought about the differences between “things” and “living things”?
Or the differences between “dolls” and “people”?
If you ask, people will easily answer as such: dolls are “not able to move on their own,” right?
However, that is an invitation to the labyrinth.
Is a person unable to move by their own will not a “doll”?
Is a doll able to move by its own will not a “person”?
The explorers who wander around in search of an exit will find themselves deeply lost…
And then, one boy visits that labyrinth by himself…
He will listen. To the cries left behind by the “people” that have decayed in the labyrinth.
He will understand. The desires of the “dolls” captured in the labyrinth.
To that young man who stands in the space between people and dolls… I pray.
May the blessings of the people of origin be with him.
