Version 1.4 zu Super Bombern R veröffentlicht
Neue Inhalte für den Switch Titel
Nintendo Switch // Donnerstag, 29. Juni 2017 um 06:47 von
Konami zeigte sich zuletzt sehr zufrieden mit den Verkaufszahlen zu Super Bomberman R auf der Nintendo Switch. Der Launch Titel soll einige Zeit lang mit kostenlosen Inhalten ausgestattet werden. Heute war es dann diesbezüglich soweit; das Unternehmen veröffentlichte Update 1.4.
Damit gibt es neue VS Stages, Charaktere und weitere Inhalte. Die genauen Änderungen seht ihr hier.
- Three new characters are now available in the shop. (Vic Viper Bomber, Simon Belmont Bomber, and Pyramid Head Bomber.)
- Four new VS stages are now available in the shop. (Conveyor Belt Classic, Panic Factory, Plain Floor, and Desert Fort.)
- Two new series of accessories are now available in the shop. (Item and Snowflake series.)
- Other than Battle Royale, the Team Battle is now available as a Battle Rule. In this mode, the team with the last survivor wins the match.
- There are now more ways to win Gems and more Gems available. (Previously Gems could only be earned in the League Battle, but now all VS modes provide Gems.)
- Adjusted the movement speed of the Power Zone.
- Other small bugs have been fixed.
