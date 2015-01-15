Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Patch 1.12 veröffentlicht
Einige Änderungen vorgenommen
Nintendo Switch // Donnerstag, 29. Juni 2017 um 06:47 von
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe hat sich - zumindest in Japan - nach Release Ende April schon zum erfolgreichsten Nintendo Switch Spiel aufgeschwungen. Nintendo unterstützt das Spiel weiterhin und veröffentlichte daher kürzlich Update 1.2 für den Titel. Damit werden einige Änderungen am Online Modus vorgenommen.
- Race rules and course name are now displayed on loading screens for online and wireless play, as well as Mario Kart TV.
- Players who are behind in online matches will receive items geared toward catching up more frequently.
- In online matches, no more than two Piranha Plants will be granted as items at the same time.
- Controls are no longer unresponsive when the timer runs out when choosing a Mii racing suit for online matches.
- When a player uses an item right after the Super Horn in online matches, that item will now remain available for other players.
- Item wheel no longer spins continuously in online matches.
- Online matches now end as intended 30 seconds after the first place racer finishes.
- The Boomerang now returns to the first slot, if possible, after a player catches it.
Items shown in a player’s item slots now display correctly when holding an item behind them.
- No longer possible to use an item after it has been used to block an attack.
- Communication errors no longer occur frequently while spectating or after spectating online matches.
- Players who are behind in online matches will receive items geared toward catching up more frequently.
- In online matches, no more than two Piranha Plants will be granted as items at the same time.
- Controls are no longer unresponsive when the timer runs out when choosing a Mii racing suit for online matches.
- When a player uses an item right after the Super Horn in online matches, that item will now remain available for other players.
- Item wheel no longer spins continuously in online matches.
- Online matches now end as intended 30 seconds after the first place racer finishes.
- The Boomerang now returns to the first slot, if possible, after a player catches it.
Items shown in a player’s item slots now display correctly when holding an item behind them.
- No longer possible to use an item after it has been used to block an attack.
- Communication errors no longer occur frequently while spectating or after spectating online matches.