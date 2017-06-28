Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Consoles // Mittwoch, 28. Juni 2017 um 15:06 von
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 19.06. - 25.06.2017:
Hardware
Woche vom 19.06.2017 bis 26.06.2017
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2017
|
Insgesamt
|
PS4
|
25.680
|
24.046
|
1.634
|
775.638
|
4.876.301
|
NSWI
|
22.361
|
37.709
|
-15.348
|
1.014.020
|
1.014.020
|
3DS
|
14.729
|
15.062
|
-333
|
670.492
|
22.831.233
|
VITA
|
4.077
|
4.149
|
-72
|
207.583
|
5.650.580
|
XONE
|
265
|
308
|
-43
|
4.478
|
79.309
|
PS3
|
201
|
298
|
-97
|
18.017
|
10.467.796
|
Wii U
|
150
|
199
|
-49
|
13.410
|
3.326.618
Software
01./01. [NSW] Arms
02./00. [PS4] Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood #
03./00. [3DS] The Alliance Alive
04./00. [PS4] Farpoint |PlayStation VR| #
05./02. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
06./03. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
07./04. [3DS] Monster Hunter Double Cross
08./00. [PSV] God Wars: Future Past
09./06. [PS4] Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
10./00. [PS4] God Wars: Future Past
11./00. [PS4] Final Fantasy XIV: The Complete Edition {Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood}
12./08. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition]
13./05. [PS4] Tekken 7
14./07. [3DS] Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultimate Mission X
15./11. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition #
16./10. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon
17./09. [PS4] NieR: Automata
18./13. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo
19./15. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS
20./00. [PS4] LocoRoco Remastered