Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 28. Juni 2017 um 15:06 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 19.06. - 25.06.2017:

Hardware

Woche vom 19.06.2017 bis 26.06.2017

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2017

Insgesamt

PS4

25.680

24.046

1.634

775.638

4.876.301

NSWI

22.361

37.709

-15.348

1.014.020

1.014.020

3DS

14.729

15.062

-333

670.492

22.831.233

VITA

4.077

4.149

-72

207.583

5.650.580

XONE

265

308

-43

4.478

79.309

PS3

201

298

-97

18.017

10.467.796

Wii U

150

199

-49

13.410

3.326.618


Software

01./01. [NSW] Arms (Nintendo) {2017.06.16} (¥5.980) - 28.748 / 129.400 (-71%)
02./00. [PS4] Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood # (Square Enix) {2017.06.20} (¥3.800) - 28.731 / NEU
03./00. [3DS] The Alliance Alive (FuRyu) {2017.06.22} (¥6.280) - 26.421 / NEU
04./00. [PS4] Farpoint |PlayStation VR| # (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.06.22} (¥5.900) - 17.100 / NEU
05./02. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 13.545 / 535.636 (-19%)
06./03. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 8.312 / 513.038 (-19%)
07./04. [3DS] Monster Hunter Double Cross (Capcom) {2017.03.18} (¥5.800) - 7.210 / 1.528.663 (-17%)
08./00. [PSV] God Wars: Future Past (Kadokawa Games) {2017.06.22} (¥6.800) - 5.291 / NEU
09./06. [PS4] Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana (Nihon Falcom) {2017.05.25} (¥6.800) - 5.042 / 53.006 (+7%)
10./00. [PS4] God Wars: Future Past (Kadokawa Games) {2017.06.22} (¥6.800) - 5.039 / NEU
11./00. [PS4] Final Fantasy XIV: The Complete Edition {Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood} (Square Enix) {2017.06.20} (¥5.800) - 4.030 / NEU
12./08. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition] (Take-Two Interactive Japan) {2015.10.08} (¥4.990) - 3.709 / 353.284 (+3%)
13./05. [PS4] Tekken 7 (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.06.01} (¥8.200) - 3.510 / 80.113 (-35%)
14./07. [3DS] Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultimate Mission X (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.04.27} (¥5.700) - 3.084 / 170.134 (-14%)
15./11. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition # (Sony Computer Entertainment) {2015.03.19} (¥2.400) - 3.061 / 1.167.241 (+4%)
16./10. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2016.11.18} (¥4.980) - 3.000 / 3.278.414 (+1%)
17./09. [PS4] NieR: Automata (Square Enix) {2017.02.23} (¥7.800) - 2.668 / 347.508 (-17%)
18./13. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) - 2.666 / 193.012 (-3%)
19./15. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo) {2016.12.01} (¥4.700) - 2.385 / 1.054.786 (-8%)
20./00. [PS4] LocoRoco Remastered (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.06.22} (¥1.800) - 2.161 / NEU