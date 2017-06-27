Launch Trailer zu Valkyria Revolution
Ab sofort erhältlich
Consoles // Dienstag, 27. Juni 2017 um 19:58 von
Valkyria Revolution ist schon einige Zeit in Japan verfügbar. SEGA hat das Rollenspiel nun auch für PlayStation 4 und Xbox One veröffentlicht. Den passenden Launch Trailer zum Release könnt ihr euch hier ansehen.
In the wake of a revolution, Jutland’s elite soldiers, the Vanargand, must band together to defeat the Ruzi Empire and stop death itself--the Valkyria. This grizzled anti-Valkyria squad is equipped with advanced mana weaponry and has the powerful ability to wield ragnite spells to combat this terrifying threat. The unit is comprised of soldiers who have a high affinity for ragnite, and even Jutland’s own Princess Ophelia has joined the ranks. The princess carries the utmost love for her country and has answered the call of duty to liberate those who are suffering from the Ruzi’s tyranny. However, Amleth Grønkjær, the commanding officer of Vanargand hides a terrible secret. Is he friend or foe to the country he has sworn to protect?