SNES Mini angekündigt
Erscheint am 29. September für 80 Dollar
Nintendo // Montag, 26. Juni 2017 um 18:34 von
Erste Gerüchte zu einem SNES Mini gab es bereits. Heute kündigte Nintendo die Mini Konsole offiziell an. Der Release ist für den 29. September geplant der Preis liegt bei rund 80 Euro.
Damit erhaltet ihr 21 vorinstallierte Klassiker. Wie schon beim NES Mini kann die Konsole per HDMI-Kabel an den Fernseher angeschlossen werden. Unter anderem sind Super Mario Kart, Earthbound und Starfox 2 spielbar. Die Liste mit allen Spielen findet ihr hier.
Contra III: The Alien Wars
Donkey Kong Country
EarthBound
Final Fantasy III
F-ZERO
Kirby Super Star
Kirby’s Dream Course
The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past™
Mega Man X
Secret of Mana
Star Fox
Star Fox 2
Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting
Super Castlevania IV
Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts
Super Mario Kart
Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars
Super Mario World
Super Metroid
Super Punch-Out!!
Yoshi’s Island
