ARMS: Update 1.10 veröffentlicht
LAN Play, Arena Modus und zahlreiche Fixes
Nintendo Switch // Montag, 26. Juni 2017 um 06:26 von
ARMS von Nintendo ist seit anderthalb Wochen für die Nintendo Switch verfügbar. Die neue IP vom japanischen Unternehmen hat jetzt das erste Update erhalten, mit dem das Spiel auf Version 1.10 angehoben wird. Unter anderem gibt es nun LAN Play Support, einen Arena Modus und zahlreiche Fixes. Die genauen Änderungen könnt ihr euch hier durchlesen.
- “LAN Play” support. You can now play against users within the same local area connection. If you click the L Stick while pressing the L Button and R Button on the top menu, you can switch between Local Communication and LAN Play.
- “Arena Mode” added. It’s a mode where players can take turns fighting in one-on-one matches in Friend, Local Communication, and LAN Play. A maximum of four people can enter the Arena, with those not participating in the battle able to “Spectate.”
- Fixed an issue where Kid Cobra continuously charge dashes when riding the snakeboard.
- Fixed an issue where Barq (of Byte & Barq) does a big warp when riding the snakeboard and finishing a special move rush.
- Fixed an issue where Arms such as Chakram did not hit the purple boxes that appear in the “Ribbon Ring” arena.
- Fixed an issue where Biff says “AMRS Grand Prix” instead of “ARMS Grand Prix.”
