Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan

Die Zahlen der letzten Woche

Consoles // Mittwoch, 21. Juni 2017 um 20:56 von miperco

Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 12.06.- 18.06.2017:

Hardware

Woche vom 12.06.2017 bis 19.06.2017

System

Verkaufte Einheiten

Vorwoche

Veränderung

Total 2017

Insgesamt

NSWI

37.709

27.291

10.418

991.659

991.659

PS4

24.046

19.141

4.905

749.958

4.850.621

3DS

15.062

15.111

-49

655.763

22.816.504

VITA

4.149

4.063

86

203.506

5.646.503

XONE

308

255

53

4.213

79.044

PS3

298

392

-94

17.816

10.467.595

Wii U

199

166

33

13.260

3.326.468


Software

01./00. [NSW] Arms (Nintendo) {2017.06.16} (¥5.980) - 100.652 / NEU
02./01. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 16.822 / 522.091 (+1%)
03./04. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 10.200 / 504.726 (+15%)
04./03. [3DS] Monster Hunter Double Cross (Capcom) {2017.03.18} (¥5.800) - 8.638 / 1.521.453 (-15%)
05./02. [PS4] Tekken 7 (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.06.01} (¥8.200) - 5.407 / 76.603 (-57%)
06./06. [PS4] Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana (Nihon Falcom) {2017.05.25} (¥6.800) - 4.697 / 47.964 (-12%)
07./07. [3DS] Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultimate Mission X (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.04.27} (¥5.700) - 3.598 / 167.050 (-22%)
08./10. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition] (Take-Two Interactive Japan) {2015.10.08} (¥4.990) - 3.588 / 349.575 (+13%)
09./09. [PS4] NieR: Automata (Square Enix) {2017.02.23} (¥7.800) - 3.198 / 344.841 (-9%)
10./11. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2016.11.18} (¥4.980) - 2.971 / 3.275.414 (+1%)
11./16. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition # (Sony Computer Entertainment) {2015.03.19} (¥2.400) - 2.940 / 1.164.180 (+19%)
12./05. [NSW] Seiken Densetsu Collection (Square Enix) {2017.06.01} (¥4.800) - 2.835 / 37.728 (-47%)
13./12. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) - 2.747 / 190.346 (-6%)
14./14. [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥4.980) - 2.618 / 222.668 (-4%)
15./13. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo) {2016.12.01} (¥4.700) - 2.599 / 1.052.401 (-5%)
16./19. [WIU] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 2.242 / 133.024 (-2%)
17./18. [3DS] Mario Sports Superstars (Nintendo) {2017.03.30} (¥4.980) - 2.195 / 102.977 (-6%)
18./21. [3DS] Mario Kart 7 (Nintendo) {2011.12.01} (¥4.571) - 2.145 / 2.783.005
19./20. [3DS] Pro Baseball Famista Climax (Bandai Namco Games) {2017.04.20} (¥5.700) - 2.135 / 86.616 (-2%)
20./31. [PS4] Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition (Sony Computer Entertainment) {2015.12.03} (¥2.400) - 2.064 / 193.485