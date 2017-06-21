Aktuelle Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan
Die Zahlen der letzten Woche
Media Create hat die aktuellen Hard- und Software-Verkaufszahlen aus Japan veröffentlicht. Diese beziehen sich auf die Woche vom 12.06.- 18.06.2017:
Hardware
Woche vom 12.06.2017 bis 19.06.2017
|
System
|
Verkaufte Einheiten
|
Vorwoche
|
Veränderung
|
Total 2017
|
Insgesamt
|
NSWI
|
37.709
|
27.291
|
10.418
|
991.659
|
991.659
|
PS4
|
24.046
|
19.141
|
4.905
|
749.958
|
4.850.621
|
3DS
|
15.062
|
15.111
|
-49
|
655.763
|
22.816.504
|
VITA
|
4.149
|
4.063
|
86
|
203.506
|
5.646.503
|
XONE
|
308
|
255
|
53
|
4.213
|
79.044
|
PS3
|
298
|
392
|
-94
|
17.816
|
10.467.595
|
Wii U
|
199
|
166
|
33
|
13.260
|
3.326.468
Software
01./00. [NSW] Arms
03./04. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild #
04./03. [3DS] Monster Hunter Double Cross
05./02. [PS4] Tekken 7
06./06. [PS4] Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
07./07. [3DS] Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultimate Mission X
08./10. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition]
09./09. [PS4] NieR: Automata
10./11. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon
11./16. [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition #
12./05. [NSW] Seiken Densetsu Collection
13./12. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome amiibo
14./14. [NSW] 1-2-Switch
15./13. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS
16./19. [WIU] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
17./18. [3DS] Mario Sports Superstars
18./21. [3DS] Mario Kart 7
19./20. [3DS] Pro Baseball Famista Climax
20./31. [PS4] Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition