Nintendo Switch: Update 3.0.0 veröffentlicht
Zahlreiche neue Funktionen
Nintendo Switch // Dienstag, 20. Juni 2017 um 06:30 von
Nintendo hat Firmware Update 3.0.0 für die Nintendo Switch bereitgestellt. Damit wird die neue Konsole mit neuen Funktionen ausgestattet und erhält darüber hinaus noch einige Verbesserungen. Unter anderem könnt ihr neun Freunde von eurer Nintendo 3DS oder Wii U Freundesliste hinzufügen.
Die vollständigen Änderungen seht ihr hier.
Added the following system functionality
Register a channel to receive News for specific games
To register, head to News > Find Channels
Add friends from your Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Friend Lists
To add friends, head to your My Page on the top left of the Home Menu > Friend Suggestions
Receive notifications when your Friends go online
To turn this ON/OFF, head to System Settings > Notifications > Friend Notifications
Find paired controllers within communication range by activating the vibration feature
To search, head to Controllers > Find Controllers
Change the user icon order on the Home Menu
To change order, head to System Settings > Users > Change Order
Select from six new Splatoon 2 characters for user icon
To edit your user icon, head to your My Page on the top left of the Home Menu > Profile
Change the system volume from the Quick Settings
To access Quick Settings, hold down the HOME Button
Lower the maximum volume for headphone or speakers connected to the audio jack
To lower the max headphone volume, head to System Settings > System > Lower Max Headphone Volume
* This settings will be ON when Parental Controls are enabled
Change display colors to Invert Colors or Grayscale
To use this feature, head to System Settings > System > Change Display Colors
Connect a USB keyboard to the dock to type whenever the keyboard is on the screen
Use the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller via wired communication by connecting the USB charging cable
To enable, head to System Settings > Controllers and Sensors > Pro Controller Wired Communication
* The NFC touchpoint on the Pro Controller will be disabled while the controller is using wired communication.
Update connected controllers
To update, head to System Settings > Controllers and Sensors > Update Controllers
Added a feature that suggests deletion of software data when insufficient space when downloading other software
* User save data is not deleted
General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience, including:
Resolved an issue that caused game software updates to fail and prevented the software from starting
Improvements to prevent unintended HDMI input change with certain TVs while the console is docked in Sleep Mode
