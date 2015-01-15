Middle-Earth: Shadow of War - Entwickler loben die Xbox One X
Läuft in nativem 4K und 30fps
XBOX One // Samstag, 17. Juni 2017 um 16:04 von
Auf der E3 gab es mehrere Präsentationen von Shadow of War. Bob Roberts, der Designdirektor von Monolith, hat nun einige neue Technikinfos preisgegeben und gleichzeitig die neue Xbox One X gelobt.
Für Microsofts neue Konsole wird es eine native ultrahochauflösende 4K Auflösung geben. Nähere Informationen zum PS4 Pro Version stehen noch aus, aber Roberts versicherte dass man die bestmögliche Optimierung anstrebt. Der Entwickler würdigte die Leistungsfähigkeit und Ladezeit der Xbox One X.
We have some devkits which also load a lot faster, while in development it’s extra nice to load a giant world in a matter of seconds so we can iterate faster. But it will also have faster loading times for players, I think that one of the big things in this console generation is that we got a lot more memory, but in a lot of games I played loading times got longer rather than shorter. It’s nice to see them push on this side of technology.
Bei der Bildrate konzentriert sich Monolith auf konstante 30fps bei allen Konsolen. Dadurch will man laut Roberts die Grafik weiter vorantreiben. Warner Brothers Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor wurde um einige Wochen verschoben und erscheint nun am 10. Oktober 2017 für PC, Playstation 4 und Xbox One.